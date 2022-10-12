Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Knights take luck from the Irish in big win at the Oak Bowl
PERU, Neb. - In the final week of the regular season, and with so much to play for in terms of potential postseason seeding, Lourdes Central Catholic turned in its best performance of the year, dismantling powerhouse Falls City Sacred Heart at the Oak Bowl Thursday night. The Knight's scored...
News Channel Nebraska
Millard West upsets Lincoln Southwest 27-23
LINCOLN - Kirk Peterson's came from behind to pull an upset of Lincoln Southwest. Here's what he had to say post game!
Husker Mash: Messages on tape spoken aloud; the victory snap review; a former Husker great recruiting well
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Nick Henrich has had the words "Never out of the Fight" written on his tape the last two games. And it's something the Husker linebacker and co-captain...
kfornow.com
STATE SOFTBALL: East, Southwest, Waverly and Malcolm Are Eliminated
HASTINGS–(KFOR Oct. 13)–The Lincoln metro area’s four representatives at the NSAA State Softball Tournament in Hastings were eliminated on Thursday, put a wrap on each team’s successful run in 2022. In Class A, Lincoln East was eliminated by Elkhorn South 9-7, despite the Spartans getting home...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!
Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph says Huskers are excited 'to play a top-notch team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' matchup against a "mature" Purdue team. Joseph said the Huskers will be challenged by the Boilermakers, who have "a lot of experience." "They won't panic," Joseph said of Purdue. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) is traveling to face the...
Even if likely Fidone doesn't play in 2022, positives are being expressed about his comeback
It's actually not all that discouraging, Thursday's update. The discouraging part already happened back in March. Now it's about making sure the comeback is as successful as it can be. There never should have been anything close to an assumption that Thomas Fidone was going to play a snap this...
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Back at Home to Host Penn State, Northwestern
• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team will play at home for the first time in 20 days when it hosts No. 14 Penn State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Since beating No. 7 Ohio State on Sept. 24 at the Devaney Center in five sets, the Huskers have won four straight matches on the road - dropping only one set - over the last two weeks. Following Friday's match, the Huskers will have Saturday off before welcoming Northwestern to the Devaney Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday. That match will be the Huskers' annual "Pink Match" to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph says Huskers won’t get Blackshirts back this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Blackshirts won’t be handed out this season. The announcement was made on Nebraska’s “Sports Nightly” radio show. “I think with this group, being a Blackshirt adds more pressure to them,” he said. “If...
The Nebraska City News Press
Kody Michael Berner
Kody Michael Berner, 23, of Ashland, NE, died October 5, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. He was born on May 1, 1999 in Ventura, CA to Jason and Lori (Rozmariek) Berner. Kody was a welding student at Southeast Community College. He mostly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging with friends, target practicing with his Dad, and playing with the family dogs. He was an excellent online gamer and was sought out by many too play with and against. He was deeply patriotic, having spent most of his youth on Marine Corp bases wherever his father was stationed, and he proudly flew an American flag on the back of his pickup. He is survived by his mother Lori Berner and Willie Nalley, Papillion, NE, his father and stepmother Jason and Bobbi Berner, Ashland, NE. Brothers Logan Berner, Lincoln, NE, and Mitchell Berner, Ashland, NE.
News Channel Nebraska
High school students get hands-on experience at JCH&L Career Academy Event
Twenty-eight area high school students tried their hand at suturing bananas, giving shots to oranges, taking blood pressures, playing a game as if it was laparoscopic surgery, learning about radiology, and taking blood samples on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Southeast Community College Career Academy event at Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury. They also learned about medical terminology and health care careers.
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
agupdate.com
Wellman family blessed tenfold by agricultural community
The Wellman family of Waverly, Neb. has a lot of irons in the fire. Rusty and Dixi both work full-time jobs. Their daughter Skye is a nurse recruiter in Texas. Their son Kolter is in junior high and heavily involved in agriculture, showing cattle at the county fair and helping with the day-to-day ranching operations. In addition to selling farm-fresh eggs and breeding hunting dogs, the Wellmans are also marketing their Wagyu beef line that has taken years to develop. All while making time to give back to their community.
1011now.com
15-year-old boy stabbed in Waverly park, 14-year-old boy in custody
NSAA State Softball Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 13) Highlights from Thursday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 13) Highlights from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska. Sean Astin. Updated: 2 hours ago. Voter ID ballot initiative explained. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nebraskans will have...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeast Nebraska
OMAHA/VALLEY-A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of River County. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska... Western Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska... Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska... Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 1215...
klkntv.com
Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
