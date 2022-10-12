ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cleared from his quad injury, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson plans on 'dominating'

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- As he watched from the sideline Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson felt helpless.

“Frustrating,” Johnson said. “I had a lot of emotions, really. I started pacing. I know some of those things would’ve been prevented if I was on the field.

“But I was trying to see the bigger picture.”

Johnson could only watch as a spectator as the Bears' secondary was picked apart by the Vikings in Chicago's 29-22 loss Sunday. It marked the third straight game he was sidelined by a quad injury, but his health outlook is much better now.

The Bears removed Johnson from their injury report Wednesday afternoon after he was a full participant in practice this week. Johnson is in line to return Thursday evening, when the Bears (2-3) host the Commanders (1-4).

The Bears are welcoming back their top cornerback in Johnson, who hopes to prove himself this season.

“My whole thing this year is really about dominating,” Johnson said. “For me, it’s not about dominating one game at the beginning of the season. I want to dominate this whole season. Coming back healthy and being ready to go, I feel like that’s another step in that direction of dominating.”

The Bears on Wednesday also removed receiver N’Keal Harry from their injury report after he was activated off injured reserve Monday. Harry suffered an ankle injury early in August during training camp and is eligible to make his debut with Chicago on Thursday.

Bears safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) was listed as questionable for Thursday, though he returned to practice in full this week following a three-game absence.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to play Thursday after being limited in practice this week with a right shoulder injury.

Kickoff between the Bears (2-3) and Commanders (1-4) comes at 7:15 p.m. CT on Thursday from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

