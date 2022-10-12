ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Daily Mail

Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says

Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
msn.com

Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies

Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
Mother Jones

Rail Bosses Said No to Paid Sick Leave—So We’re Still on Track for a Strike

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this month, when railroad workers threatened to strike over “grueling” conditions—like formal discipline for taking any time off at all—the Biden administration brokered a tentative deal, avoiding a work stoppage that could have crippled supply chains and cost the US billions of dollars a day. Crisis averted.

