‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Amazon is encouraging call center staff to work from home so that they can eventually shutter their offices
Members of the Workers Assembly Against Racism gathered across from Jeff Bezos-owned Whole Foods Market in Union Square South for a nation-wide solidarity event with the unionizing Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama. Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging its call...
Pipeline boss says he's turned down $13 million in work because he can't find workers, even after boosting wages 22% and offering $5,000 retention bonuses
The Boudreau Pipeline Corp. president told WSJ he's turned down 22% of awarded work this year because the company doesn't have enough staff.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'
The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years
The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Employees are afraid they’ll be fired first in layoffs if they’re working remotely. They could be right
Nearly 80% of American workers fear remote workers will be laid off first if a recession leads to layoffs. For months, bosses have all but gone door to door preaching the good word of returning to the office. It was the only way, they said, to ease inflation and for workers to protect themselves from looming layoffs.
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
My side hustle made $9,600 in one month – some jobs take five minutes and I don’t work every day
A TIKTOKER has revealed how you can make more than $9,000 each month, and each job can take as little as five minutes. TikTok user AmberLaTrice_ has more than 60,000 followers who look to her for business tips. Amber recently disclosed that as a mobile notary, she rakes in thousands...
Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says
Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
Great remote jobs that let you work from anywhere
Many companies now let employees work from home several days a week. But the most coveted remote jobs are ones that let you work from anywhere.
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
Employees have grown to love the flexibility of remote working, and firms keen to keep their staff can do little about it, surveys find
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
Equifax said it fired employees for working as many as 3 jobs at once in an internal operation known as 'Project Home Alone'
One employee answered a call from Equifax HR from the hospital, where he was working his second job as a nurse, according to a spokesperson.
Employees get more sleep on a 4-day workweek—and that could reduce ‘bad work outcomes’
“Sleep and work are sort of in competition with each other."
Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies
Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
Amazon confirms it is raising pay for warehouse staff and delivery drivers by $1 per hour
Amazon announced Wednesday it's upping pay for warehouse workers and drivers by roughly $1 per hour. Insider reported earlier Wednesday Amazon was planning pay increases. Amazon has faced organized worker protests and unionization battles this year. Amazon announced Wednesday it is increasing the average starting pay for its warehouse workers...
Rail Bosses Said No to Paid Sick Leave—So We’re Still on Track for a Strike
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this month, when railroad workers threatened to strike over “grueling” conditions—like formal discipline for taking any time off at all—the Biden administration brokered a tentative deal, avoiding a work stoppage that could have crippled supply chains and cost the US billions of dollars a day. Crisis averted.
The Great Resignation is ending, and the Great Firing may never begin. That's good news if you're worried about a recession.
The Great Resignation was fun while it lasted. "Suddenly it's not that much of a game anymore," one economist said.
