WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis team delivered three singles wins on the opening day of the ITA Carolina Regionals on Thursday. Helen Sarikulaya defeated Cielo Tapia-Cruz of North Carolina A&T 6-3, 6-1 in her first match of the day to improve to 7-0 on the season in singles. The freshman was then defeated in the second round by Furman's Luca Vocke 7-6, 6-0 for her first loss of the fall.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO