ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Golf Heads to Raleigh for Wolfpack Intercollegiate This Weekend

ELON, N.C. – Fresh off a victory earlier this week at the seventh annual Phoenix Invitational, the Elon University men's golf team travels to Raleigh for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Saturday and Sunday. NC State is hosting the tournament at the 7,282-yard, par-72 Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Teams will...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women’s Tennis Completes First Day at ITA Carolina Regionals

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis team delivered three singles wins on the opening day of the ITA Carolina Regionals on Thursday. Helen Sarikulaya defeated Cielo Tapia-Cruz of North Carolina A&T 6-3, 6-1 in her first match of the day to improve to 7-0 on the season in singles. The freshman was then defeated in the second round by Furman's Luca Vocke 7-6, 6-0 for her first loss of the fall.
ELON, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road

Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on Friday night in Mebane, where the only two teams with unblemished Central Carolina 3-A Conference records met.
MEBANE, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T, Hampton Now Face Each Other As CAA Schools

Location: Convocation Center, Hampton, Va. Kills: Naiya Sawtelle (4.30 per set) Digs: Morgan Allen (3.35 per set) Assists: Chiara Napoli (4.58 per set) Blocks: Maya Johnson (0.80 per set) Hitting Percentage: Naiya Sawtelle (.204) A&T CAA Leaders (Top-10) Kills: Naiya Sawtelle (4.30 per set) – 2nd. Digs: Morgan Allen...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longwood, NC
Hampton, VA
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Elon, NC
Sports
City
Elon, NC
WTKR

The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week eight of the high school football season kicks off with district rivals squaring off, headlined by a battle of unbeatens in our 757 Showdown between Oscar Smith and King's Fork. Oscar Smith 52, King's Fork 21. Bayside 35, Floyd Kellam 0. Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes...
NORFOLK, VA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The College Of Charleston#Caa#Flosports#The Attack Elon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy