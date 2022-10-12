Read full article on original website
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Golf Heads to Raleigh for Wolfpack Intercollegiate This Weekend
ELON, N.C. – Fresh off a victory earlier this week at the seventh annual Phoenix Invitational, the Elon University men's golf team travels to Raleigh for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Saturday and Sunday. NC State is hosting the tournament at the 7,282-yard, par-72 Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Teams will...
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Tennis Completes First Day at ITA Carolina Regionals
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis team delivered three singles wins on the opening day of the ITA Carolina Regionals on Thursday. Helen Sarikulaya defeated Cielo Tapia-Cruz of North Carolina A&T 6-3, 6-1 in her first match of the day to improve to 7-0 on the season in singles. The freshman was then defeated in the second round by Furman's Luca Vocke 7-6, 6-0 for her first loss of the fall.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road
Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on Friday night in Mebane, where the only two teams with unblemished Central Carolina 3-A Conference records met.
ncataggies.com
A&T, Hampton Now Face Each Other As CAA Schools
Location: Convocation Center, Hampton, Va. Kills: Naiya Sawtelle (4.30 per set) Digs: Morgan Allen (3.35 per set) Assists: Chiara Napoli (4.58 per set) Blocks: Maya Johnson (0.80 per set) Hitting Percentage: Naiya Sawtelle (.204) A&T CAA Leaders (Top-10) Kills: Naiya Sawtelle (4.30 per set) – 2nd. Digs: Morgan Allen...
WTKR
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 8
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week eight of the high school football season kicks off with district rivals squaring off, headlined by a battle of unbeatens in our 757 Showdown between Oscar Smith and King's Fork. Oscar Smith 52, King's Fork 21. Bayside 35, Floyd Kellam 0. Green Run 63, Ocean Lakes...
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
High Point native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Norfolk State to perform at Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week
Not only is the Norfolk State University Band preparing for homecoming but they're also getting ready to perform in the Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week.
The FBI on WSSU campus, HBCU students get a rare opportunity to learn about what's kept under wraps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU students in the Triad get an inside look at an agency that's typically untouchable. A team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent the day on Winston Salem State Univerity's campus, not to crack down on crime but to take top-tier students behind the scenes of their operations.
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
