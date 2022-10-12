ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz trade details: Why Commanders have draft pick incentive to bench QB if struggles continue

The Commanders wanted to land an upgrade at quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason and didn't waste much time pursuing one. After Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, Washington moved quickly to acquire Carson Wentz from the Colts. It marked the second time in as many offseasons that Wentz had been traded, and it marked what will likely be one of his final chances to rekindle the success he enjoyed early in his career as a starter.
Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games

The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 7 underdogs with the best odds to win

We love our upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. Mild upsets, landscape-altering upsets, hot-seat-creating upsets — we love ‘em all. So which team has been the master of the money-line thus far this year? Yep, those lovable Kansas Jayhawks, who have three already this season, more than any other team. Big 12 brother Baylor pulled off five upsets in 2021, second only to Utah State, so maybe it has something to do with a conference that stretches 1,466 miles from Morgantown, W.V., to Lubbock, Texas.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown tournaments

We have a battle for first place in the NFC East taking place on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 between the Eagles and Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are currently laying 6.5-points heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 42 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This inner-division matchup features numerous playmakers on both sides of the field that will hopefully set your DraftKings Showdown lineup up for success.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 7: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Tyrion Davis-Price, Wan'Dale Robinson, Deon Jackson

As we approach Week 7 of the fantasy football season, roster depth continues to remain a priority for fantasy owners with injuries and bye weeks ramping up. Taking a long-term approach to your free agent pickups can save you FAAB cash and waiver claims and help you win future matchups. With that in mind, our Week 7 waiver wire watchlist features plenty of streamers, as well as handcuff RBs like Joshua Kelley, Deon Jackson, and Tyrion Davis-Price, rookie WRs like Alec Pierce and Wan'Dale Robinson, and under-the-radar TE adds like Greg Dulcich.
