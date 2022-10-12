Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Carson Wentz trade details: Why Commanders have draft pick incentive to bench QB if struggles continue
The Commanders wanted to land an upgrade at quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason and didn't waste much time pursuing one. After Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, Washington moved quickly to acquire Carson Wentz from the Colts. It marked the second time in as many offseasons that Wentz had been traded, and it marked what will likely be one of his final chances to rekindle the success he enjoyed early in his career as a starter.
Sporting News
Tom Brady fined by NFL: Buccaneers QB punished after video shows him kicking Grady Jarrett
Tom Brady's attempted kick at a Falcons' defensive lineman has drawn a fine from the NFL. The league notified Brady on Friday that he is being fined $11,139 for kicking out at Atlanta's Grady Jarrett during Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, per ESPN. The kick happened immediately after Brady was...
Sporting News
Troy Aikman weighs in on Cowboys' Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott QB debate: 'I think that becomes a real question' with win vs. Eagles
The brakes have come off the NFC East hype train. With that last undefeated team in the league in the Eagles and two one-loss teams in the Cowboys and Giants, it's looking like these teams are for real. For the Cowboys' part, that's been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who...
Sporting News
What channel is Bears vs. Commanders on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 6
The Commanders pay a visit to Soldier Field on Thursday night. Both Chicago and Washington have gotten off to inauspicious starts (to put it lightly) to the 2022 NFL season. The Commanders are fresh off a tough loss to the Titans, leading to coach Ron Rivera uttering some backhanded compliments about his starting quarterback, Carson Wentz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
Meet Ethen Knox, the unknown HS phenom who is rushing for over 350 yards per game
In this, his junior season at Oil City High, Ethen Knox has played seven football games to date as running back for – you’ll never guess their nickname – the Oilers. He has rushed for more than 400 yards in five of them. That is not a...
NFL・
Sporting News
Who is the youngest player in the NBA? How players entering 2022-23 season compare to all-time list
With 42-year-old Udonis Haslem returning for a 20th season with the Heat and a 37-year-old LeBron James still playing peak-level basketball for the Lakers heading into Year 20, we've heard a lot about the oldest players in the NBA. But what about the youngest players?. Get ready to feel old:...
NBA・
How to watch USC football vs. Utah: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds
Caleb Williams and the No. 7 USC Trojans hit the road for their biggest test of the season thus far against No. 20 Utah
Texans rookie, Houston native Jalen Pitre has jersey number retired at alma mater Stafford HS
"I am Stafford," Pitre says he wants to be a role model for the upcoming talent inside the halls of Stafford High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games
The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 7 underdogs with the best odds to win
We love our upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. Mild upsets, landscape-altering upsets, hot-seat-creating upsets — we love ‘em all. So which team has been the master of the money-line thus far this year? Yep, those lovable Kansas Jayhawks, who have three already this season, more than any other team. Big 12 brother Baylor pulled off five upsets in 2021, second only to Utah State, so maybe it has something to do with a conference that stretches 1,466 miles from Morgantown, W.V., to Lubbock, Texas.
Fans, media at odds over Mike Tomlin job security
Mike Tomlin at the center controversy between the fans and media Mike Tomlin has been the Pittsburgh Steelers for over 14 years at this point in his career with an overall record of 155 wins, 88 losses, and 2 ties.
Sporting News
Return of midges in Cleveland? Revisiting the 2007 Yankees vs. Indians bug game starring Joba Chamberlain
The Guardians and Yankees have a lengthy playoff history. The 2022 postseason marks the fourth time they've seen each other since 2007, when Cleveland won in four games in the ALDS. It is also the 15-year anniversary of the midges. Fans of both teams recall when insects blighted out Progressive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Carson Wentz contract, explained: How the Commanders can get out of deal with QB in 2023
When the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz to be their new starting quarterback in 2022, they were hoping to have their first multiple-season solution at the position since Kirk Cousins. With Wentz struggling in his first year in Washington — including facing plenty of heat from coach Ron Rivera —...
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Sporting News
What channel is Clemson vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 college football game
Clemson looks to remain undefeated in 2022 as it heads to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in Week 7. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are fresh off a 31-3 win over Boston College last weekend. It took a little while for D.J. Uiagalelei and the offense to get going in that game, but once they found their rhythm BC was powerless to stop them.
Pelicans Trim Roster, Waive Four Players
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the team waived four players to trim the roster to 16 players with one under a two-way contract.
Sporting News
Is Dak Prescott playing vs. Eagles? Latest news on Cowboys QB's injury status for Week 6 'Sunday Night Football'
The Cowboys have their biggest matchup of the season coming up, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Eagles on 'Sunday Night Football.'. The NFC East showdown features two of the hottest teams in the NFL, as the Eagles are a perfect 5-0 while the Cowboys have rattled off four consecutive wins with a 4-1 record.
Sporting News
Bills vs. Chiefs odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 6 game
When the Bills go back to Kansas City for an epic matchup of the AFC's clear two best teams in 2022 in the biggest game of Week 6 (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), it will be another display of a great QB rivalry between current MVP favorite Josh Allen and past MVP winner Patrick Mahomes.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown tournaments
We have a battle for first place in the NFC East taking place on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 between the Eagles and Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are currently laying 6.5-points heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 42 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This inner-division matchup features numerous playmakers on both sides of the field that will hopefully set your DraftKings Showdown lineup up for success.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 7: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Tyrion Davis-Price, Wan'Dale Robinson, Deon Jackson
As we approach Week 7 of the fantasy football season, roster depth continues to remain a priority for fantasy owners with injuries and bye weeks ramping up. Taking a long-term approach to your free agent pickups can save you FAAB cash and waiver claims and help you win future matchups. With that in mind, our Week 7 waiver wire watchlist features plenty of streamers, as well as handcuff RBs like Joshua Kelley, Deon Jackson, and Tyrion Davis-Price, rookie WRs like Alec Pierce and Wan'Dale Robinson, and under-the-radar TE adds like Greg Dulcich.
NFL・
Comments / 0