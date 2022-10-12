ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members

At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Virginia Education
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Education
fredericksburg.today

Former senior courtyard at Orange County High School turned into an outdoor classroom

Former senior courtyard at Orange County High School turned into an outdoor classroom. Hard work and collaboration of students, staff and several community businesses has turned the former senior courtyard at OCHS into a beautiful outdoor classroom. Thank you to all involved especially Friends of the Rappahannock who donated 100’s...
ORANGE, VA
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluffton University#University Of Waterloo#Symposium#Linus College#The Mennonite Library#Bethel College#Mennonite#Emu#Goshen College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cbs19news

Parents say school board violated policy

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend

We’ve got another chance for you to win Fear Forest Passes. It’s a text to win weekend! Text “Monster” to 43414 starting Friday through Sunday for the chance to win a pair for yourself!. Contest Rules:. “Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend Giveaway”. – Text the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy