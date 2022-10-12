Read full article on original website
Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia man
Tea Time - Luray, Virginia
This Abandoned Virginia Hospital is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Virginia You Must See
emu.edu
EMU’s music program named premier artist partner of Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley
Thousands of students from Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) and Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) in Virginia will have the opportunity to enjoy live arts experiences thanks to a new partnership between the Eastern Mennonite University and Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley. The EMU music program has been named a Premier...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
timesvirginian.com
United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members
At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
fredericksburg.today
Former senior courtyard at Orange County High School turned into an outdoor classroom
Former senior courtyard at Orange County High School turned into an outdoor classroom. Hard work and collaboration of students, staff and several community businesses has turned the former senior courtyard at OCHS into a beautiful outdoor classroom. Thank you to all involved especially Friends of the Rappahannock who donated 100’s...
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
This Yellow-bellied Sapsucker was the victim of a dog attack in West Virginia and was brought to the Center for evaluation. Though the finder suspected this small woodpecker may have been uninjured, they wanted to have the bird examined to be sure. On exam, we found a large laceration under...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
wmra.org
Two years after the Harrisonburg explosion, businesses rebuild, expand
It's been two years since a natural gas explosion leveled a commercial plaza in Harrisonburg. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi spoke with three business owners who have been able to rebuild. On October 17th, 2020, an accumulation of natural gas found an ignition source somewhere in the building at 30 Miller...
emu.edu
EMU Theater stages ‘The Crucible’ in the round as immersive allegory for our time
History has shown us unbridled fear left unchecked. When fear is the guiding force for an individual or society, beliefs of right and wrong are tainted. The result is chaos, the distortion of truth, and the destruction of life’s innate goodness. Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “The Crucible” deftly...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg Association announces largest grant ever toward business developer program
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association received $115,000 Wednesday toward launching a new business program with the goal of filling in vacant storefronts in the downtown area. This is thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of $180,000 in Community Business Launch (CBL) grants for the Downtown Lynchburg Association,...
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
cbs19news
Parents say school board violated policy
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
969wsig.com
Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend
We’ve got another chance for you to win Fear Forest Passes. It’s a text to win weekend! Text “Monster” to 43414 starting Friday through Sunday for the chance to win a pair for yourself!. Contest Rules:. “Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend Giveaway”. – Text the...
cbs19news
ACPD responds to report on potential bias policing in traffic stops
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police responded to the recent report on potentially biased policing in traffic stops. We spoke with the Commander of Professional Standards for ACPD Capt. Darrell Byers to get his reaction to Albemarle’s numbers in the report. "I don’t think we have...
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
