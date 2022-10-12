Columbia school board members accuse each other of overspending on travel expenses

This week -October 13, Axyl Carter a senior in Columbia High School started off his day like any other day. He woke up, brushed his teeth, got dressed, pretty much all of the necessities of his regular routine. When he got to school at 8:38 another classmate by the name of Ella Morgan got him a Dutch bros drink. He was so hyped to get it he took a couple of sips and was excited to begin his school day.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO