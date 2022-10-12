ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

volusia.org

Ian Update 58: Family Resource Centers, Volusia residents may visit Lake County DRC

The Florida Department for Children and Families (DCF) will open two Family Resource Centers (FRC) in Volusia County. The FRCs will be at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach, and the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Both centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 21.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach city manager earns an almost perfect evaluation

Ormond Beach City Manager Joyce Shanahan and City Attorney Randy Hayes earned near-perfect scores for their annual evaluations by the City Commission. The commissioners discussed the evaluations during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and they weren’t shy about singing their praises. “The quality of the people that work...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach Planning Board to meet Thursday

What's coming up the development pipeline in Ormond Beach?. The Ormond Beach Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, at the City Commission Chambers to discuss five items. The first is a special exception comes from Paradise Pointe, a new assisted living and memory care facility....
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Volusia County, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
volusia.org

Deltona Regional Library hosts bluegrass concert

The Sandy Back Porch musical group will perform bluegrass, country and gospel standards during a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. The Central Florida band, led by singer Sandy Holdeman, blends guitar, banjo, fiddle and bass. This concert is sponsored...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Plan to visit the Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival

Join us at Central Park on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a beautiful day filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums for enjoyment. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Commissioners spreading COVID cash around

A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County planning board moves forward with two new developments

Flagler County Planning and Development Board approved two new development plans Tuesday Oct. 11 at their 6 p.m. meeting. The two developments are at either end of Flagler County, but both will bring in a significant number of new single-family residences. The board members saw two items on each development and unanimously approved them all, to the contention of some of the residents.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: An empty vessel makes the most noise

10 p.m., Rosewood Street and Walnut Avenue, Bunnell. Noise complaint. A Palm Coast man called in a noise complaint, requesting the officer bring a certified decibel reader. The responding officer did but, much to the resident’s upset, found the noise level to be within the allowed range when he got there.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL

