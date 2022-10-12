Read full article on original website
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
Ian Update 58: Family Resource Centers, Volusia residents may visit Lake County DRC
The Florida Department for Children and Families (DCF) will open two Family Resource Centers (FRC) in Volusia County. The FRCs will be at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach, and the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Both centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 21.
Ormond Beach city manager earns an almost perfect evaluation
Ormond Beach City Manager Joyce Shanahan and City Attorney Randy Hayes earned near-perfect scores for their annual evaluations by the City Commission. The commissioners discussed the evaluations during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and they weren’t shy about singing their praises. “The quality of the people that work...
Ormond Beach Planning Board to meet Thursday
What's coming up the development pipeline in Ormond Beach?. The Ormond Beach Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, at the City Commission Chambers to discuss five items. The first is a special exception comes from Paradise Pointe, a new assisted living and memory care facility....
click orlando
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
Tails wag for Association of Professional Dog Trainers conference at Ocean Center
Hundreds of professionals in the dog training industry will come, sit, stay, and learn at the Association of Professional Dog Trainers (APDT) and Canadian Association of Professional Dog Trainers (CAPDT) 2022 Conference Oct. 19 through 21 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. “We have over 4,000 members in 41...
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Deltona Regional Library hosts bluegrass concert
The Sandy Back Porch musical group will perform bluegrass, country and gospel standards during a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. The Central Florida band, led by singer Sandy Holdeman, blends guitar, banjo, fiddle and bass. This concert is sponsored...
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Plan to visit the Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival
Join us at Central Park on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a beautiful day filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums for enjoyment. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.
Commissioners spreading COVID cash around
A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
Palm Coast Yacht Club Welcomes 39th Holiday Boat Parade with Thank You
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 11, 2022) Heralding in what has become the one of largest privately organized holiday boat parades in Florida, the Palm Coast Yacht Club added a thank you kick off party to their list of events leading up this year’s big parade. Organizer Sarah Ulis, vice...
Flagler County planning board moves forward with two new developments
Flagler County Planning and Development Board approved two new development plans Tuesday Oct. 11 at their 6 p.m. meeting. The two developments are at either end of Flagler County, but both will bring in a significant number of new single-family residences. The board members saw two items on each development and unanimously approved them all, to the contention of some of the residents.
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
Law enforcement activity at shopping center in Seminole County creates traffic delays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a shopping center in Seminole County created traffic delays Thursday morning. The shopping center is located at Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business in the plaza for reports of a device, which was later determined to not be an explosive.
Palm Coast Sees Potential Sports Complex in Undeveloped Land West of U.S. 1 as Catalyst to Development
Palm Coast government will spend $113,000 to study the market potential for a sports and recreation complex, possibly in the undeveloped portion of Palm Coast, north and west of U.S. 1. Don’t confuse it with just another Indian Trails Sports Complex. It could include indoor facilities. It could include an...
COPS CORNER: An empty vessel makes the most noise
10 p.m., Rosewood Street and Walnut Avenue, Bunnell. Noise complaint. A Palm Coast man called in a noise complaint, requesting the officer bring a certified decibel reader. The responding officer did but, much to the resident’s upset, found the noise level to be within the allowed range when he got there.
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
