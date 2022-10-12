ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October

September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this

The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
Fortune

Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think

For many companies, mining Bitcoin no longer means making a profit. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
bitcoinist.com

What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?

Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
NASDAQ

2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase

There are few other companies that have had as many ups and downs as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) this year. Ranging from partnerships with companies such as investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) to coming under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this battleground stock has much to be hopeful -- and also concerned -- about. Let's take a look at the good and the bad to get a better idea on what to expect from Coinbase in the future.
ValueWalk

The Fed’s Challenge And Gold

As the economic slowdown deepens, the Fed’s challenges grow larger. It increases the risk of policy mistakes that could benefit gold. It was a tough year for the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank’s inflation forecasts were embarrassing. In December 2021, it projected the PCEPI inflation rate at 2.6%, while it soared to 6.8% through June.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
