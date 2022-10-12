There are few other companies that have had as many ups and downs as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) this year. Ranging from partnerships with companies such as investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) to coming under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this battleground stock has much to be hopeful -- and also concerned -- about. Let's take a look at the good and the bad to get a better idea on what to expect from Coinbase in the future.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO