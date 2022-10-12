Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or...
ValueWalk
10M People Have Yet To Claim Federal Coronavirus Stimulus Checks – They Can Still Do So
Federal stimulus checks proved to be a lifeline for millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. A new government report, however, claims that millions of people haven’t yet claimed their federal stimulus payment. There is still some time left for such people, both taxpayers and non-filers, to claim federal...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
Motley Fool
Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October
September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts How Long the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is updating his outlook on the future of the current bear market and the crypto markets as a whole. Novogratz says in a Yahoo Finance interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are likely to rally once the Federal Reserve pauses its monetary tightening measures.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think
For many companies, mining Bitcoin no longer means making a profit. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
NASDAQ
2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase
There are few other companies that have had as many ups and downs as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) this year. Ranging from partnerships with companies such as investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) to coming under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this battleground stock has much to be hopeful -- and also concerned -- about. Let's take a look at the good and the bad to get a better idea on what to expect from Coinbase in the future.
ValueWalk
The Fed’s Challenge And Gold
As the economic slowdown deepens, the Fed’s challenges grow larger. It increases the risk of policy mistakes that could benefit gold. It was a tough year for the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank’s inflation forecasts were embarrassing. In December 2021, it projected the PCEPI inflation rate at 2.6%, while it soared to 6.8% through June.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
Comments / 0