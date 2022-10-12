ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

portlandpilots.com

No. 6 Portland Falls to Oregon State 3-2

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Portland fell 3-2 on the road against Oregon State at Paul Lorenz Field. The loss dropped Portland's record to 8-1-3 overall, snapping their 11-game unbeaten streak. How it Happened. Oregon St. broke the scoreless tie when Clarence Awoudor scored in the 13th minute, assisted by Adrian Molina-Diaz...
CORVALLIS, OR
portlandpilots.com

No. 14 Pilots Continue WCC Play against BYU

BYU Cougars (5-2-5, 1-0-2 WCC) Last: @POR 0, BYU 3 (2021) • The Portland Pilots are hit the road for a WCC match against the BYU Cougars. • They'll play on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. • Links for a video stream and live stats can be found at...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Fall in Five-Set Match to Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Portland volleyball team fell 3-2 (22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 12-15) to the Santa Clara Broncos Thursday on the road at Leavey Center. The loss dropped Portland's record to 9-9 overall and 2-5 in WCC action. The Pilots were led by a double-double from Maui Robins,...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Cambridge, Norris Named U.S. Bank Student-Athletes of the Month

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Pilots soccer players Brandon Cambridge and Bre Norris have been named the U.S. Bank Student-Athletes of the Month for September. They are the first winners of the 2022-23 academic year. Cambridge was arguably both the most productive player in the WCC and one of the...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts

Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Meteor spotted in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — An Oregon Police officer caught a meteor on his dash-camera late Wednesday night. This happened in Lincoln City around 10:15 p.m. The officer was headed back to the station when he turned a corner and saw the fireball streaking across the sky. And he wasn't...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
beachconnection.net

NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
SEATTLE, WA
Channel 6000

To rain, or not to rain? That is the question

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s rare to have a conversation in October that doesn’t include rain. Let’s have a conversation about THAT!. We are 35% through the month of October and we have only had a trace of rain. That’s not a great sign. This is the time of the year when the faucet turns on and the water starts to flow. It doesn’t always work out that way, but more often than not, we are bringing in at least SOME rain.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006

Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch was stopped by police 16 years ago driving the wrong way down a road with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.  Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, is now the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested 16th Senate District race on the northwest coast.  […] The post Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

