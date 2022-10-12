Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
portlandpilots.com
No. 6 Portland Falls to Oregon State 3-2
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Portland fell 3-2 on the road against Oregon State at Paul Lorenz Field. The loss dropped Portland's record to 8-1-3 overall, snapping their 11-game unbeaten streak. How it Happened. Oregon St. broke the scoreless tie when Clarence Awoudor scored in the 13th minute, assisted by Adrian Molina-Diaz...
portlandpilots.com
No. 14 Pilots Continue WCC Play against BYU
BYU Cougars (5-2-5, 1-0-2 WCC) Last: @POR 0, BYU 3 (2021) • The Portland Pilots are hit the road for a WCC match against the BYU Cougars. • They'll play on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. • Links for a video stream and live stats can be found at...
A 6-star prospect? Oregon Ducks land nation's No. 1 kicker Grant Meadors
Special teams recruiting rankings are often obscure, and there aren't many trusted sources in the evaluation process. However, Chris Sailer Kicking is the gold standard. Their No. 1 kicker for the class of 2023? Liberty High School (California) athlete Grant Meadors. On Wednesday, the 5-foot-11, ...
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Fall in Five-Set Match to Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Portland volleyball team fell 3-2 (22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 12-15) to the Santa Clara Broncos Thursday on the road at Leavey Center. The loss dropped Portland's record to 9-9 overall and 2-5 in WCC action. The Pilots were led by a double-double from Maui Robins,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isiah Chala, late-rising edge-rusher, receives 'dream offer' from Oregon State Beavers
Under Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, there have been several trends in the Beavers' recruiting efforts. They land the nucleus of their recruiting class in the early summer, they target long, athletic defensive backs, they hit the transfer portal hard and they save a few spots for seniors who ...
portlandpilots.com
Cambridge, Norris Named U.S. Bank Student-Athletes of the Month
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Pilots soccer players Brandon Cambridge and Bre Norris have been named the U.S. Bank Student-Athletes of the Month for September. They are the first winners of the 2022-23 academic year. Cambridge was arguably both the most productive player in the WCC and one of the...
thatoregonlife.com
Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts
Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVZ
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
nbc16.com
Meteor spotted in Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — An Oregon Police officer caught a meteor on his dash-camera late Wednesday night. This happened in Lincoln City around 10:15 p.m. The officer was headed back to the station when he turned a corner and saw the fireball streaking across the sky. And he wasn't...
beachconnection.net
NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 6000
To rain, or not to rain? That is the question
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s rare to have a conversation in October that doesn’t include rain. Let’s have a conversation about THAT!. We are 35% through the month of October and we have only had a trace of rain. That’s not a great sign. This is the time of the year when the faucet turns on and the water starts to flow. It doesn’t always work out that way, but more often than not, we are bringing in at least SOME rain.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006
Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch was stopped by police 16 years ago driving the wrong way down a road with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, is now the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested 16th Senate District race on the northwest coast. […] The post Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Comments / 0