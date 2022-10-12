ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
daytonatimes.com

Commissioners spreading COVID cash around

A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
volusia.org

Ian Update 58: Family Resource Centers, Volusia residents may visit Lake County DRC

The Florida Department for Children and Families (DCF) will open two Family Resource Centers (FRC) in Volusia County. The FRCs will be at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach, and the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Both centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 21.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian

PORT ORANGE, Fla - People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards. Piles of people’s belongings are scattered along the side of the road on Ruth Street in Port Orange.
PORT ORANGE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Here's the newest grocery store coming to Winter Garden

A new mystery grocery store is coming to the area. An official building permit pulled from the city has confirmed the tenant name to be "Mendel Grocery" who will be joining the Daniels Road Business Park project, which we told you about here. “Mendel” is a name that Amazon has...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
volusia.org

Ian Update 56: Additional resources at the Disaster Recovery Center

The Disaster Recover Center (DRC) has resources and assistance programs in addition to FEMA. Representatives from each agency below are available to speak to residents at the DRC. Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) Residents who suffered a loss of food due to Hurricane Ian and were receiving Supplemental...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

