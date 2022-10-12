ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

KSLTV

Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19

SANDY, Utah — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. “The longer I have it, the worse it’s getting,” she said. It’s been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them,...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
MURRAY, UT
Pyramid

Fuller Center provides housing help for Provo family

Keeping a family together, under one roof, safe from the elements, with enough food and clothing to get along is challenging, at best, for most people. Trying to keep all of that on a low income is monumental. That is what the seven-member Estrada family – two parents and five...
PROVO, UT
Pleasant Grove, UT
California State
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Society
Utah Health
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners

The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
HEBER CITY, UT
Pyramid

Primary Children’s Hospital campus in Lehi receives $35M donation

LEHI — A $35 million dollar donation was presented to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital on Monday. The gift was presented by Andie and Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, during a press conference at the Primary Children’s Hospital, Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus. The campus has just hit its halfway mark in construction and is expected to open in 2024.
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

Bernell Woodrow Walch

Quietly, peacefully, Bernell passed away Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022. His last deep breath echoed the words recorded in 2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”. Born February 7, 1951, Bernell was the first child of Oscar...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

