Shawn Vogann
3d ago
Hmmm, from this report, and the fact that I live here in Pahrump, Mr. Boruchowitz is a problem for many officers and others. I've heard he's been investigated just recently, but have no idea what it was about. The problem in Pahrump is the need for officers who are willing to stay. This has to be part of the reason.
Vincent Chadly Vega
3d ago
It's time for boruchowitz to be removed from the sheriff's department. His name is continuously involved with problems/issues.
Roy Zimmerman
3d ago
One thing I can write is that the captain did the right thing by posting the video about Joe McGill. I have seen the video several times and anyone voting for Joe McGill is making a dire mistake. However, why Chris Arabia did not follow up either incident and prosecute McGill is a crying shame.
