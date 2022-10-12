ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Comments / 8

Shawn Vogann
3d ago

Hmmm, from this report, and the fact that I live here in Pahrump, Mr. Boruchowitz is a problem for many officers and others. I've heard he's been investigated just recently, but have no idea what it was about. The problem in Pahrump is the need for officers who are willing to stay. This has to be part of the reason.

Reply
5
Vincent Chadly Vega
3d ago

It's time for boruchowitz to be removed from the sheriff's department. His name is continuously involved with problems/issues.

Reply
4
default-avatar
Roy Zimmerman
3d ago

One thing I can write is that the captain did the right thing by posting the video about Joe McGill. I have seen the video several times and anyone voting for Joe McGill is making a dire mistake. However, why Chris Arabia did not follow up either incident and prosecute McGill is a crying shame.

Reply(3)
2
Related
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nye County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Nye County, NV
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
pvtimes.com

‘Cops for Joe McGill’: Why local officers support challenger in race to unseat sheriff

The intersection of highways 160 and 372 was ground zero for the campaign rally of Nye County Sheriff candidate Joe McGill on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, dubbed “Cops for Joe McGill,” served two purposes — Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles also spoke to attendees about wronfully being placed on administrative leave following accusations of “criminal actions” for their part in organizing a Political Action Committee in support of their co-worker McGill, who is running to unseat incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.
NYE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pahrump Politics#Pahrump Sounding Board#Beatty Sounding Board#Tonopah Sounding Board#Tippets
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

ACLU lawsuit against Nye County paper ballot rules dismissed

RENO — A Nye County District Court judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the county’s plan to hand-count paper ballots in the 2022 elections because vital documentation referenced in the legal action was not provided to the court. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of...
NYE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy