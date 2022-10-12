Read full article on original website
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
How Carlos Correa opting out could impact Xander Bogaerts’ future with the Red Sox
If you’re a Boston Red Sox fan, the news that Carlos Correa is reportedly planning to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins after one season and wade back into the free-agent waters should concern you vis-à-vis Xander Bogaerts. Here’s why:. 1. Correa opting out...
Cubs will be busy not only in free agency, but also with trades
I start my first piece of the offseason borrowing the title from an intense movie called ‘There Will Be Blood’ staring the incomparable Daniel Day-Lewis. Baseball first, non-baseball at the end my friends. This winter, I, and many other Chicago Cubs fans will be expressing their opinions as...
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team
Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Can the Guardians pull themselves together in New York? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Guardians as they head into Game 2 of the best-of-five AL Division Series vs. the Yankees. The Guardians lost the opener 4-1 in Yankee Stadium Tuesday. QUESTION: Why do I keep thinking it’s over for the kids from Cleveland?
