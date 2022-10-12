Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
The Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 2-2) will host the #4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0) at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. while a prime-time national television audience watches on ABC. The Seminoles will try to break Clemson’s 6 game winning streak against FSU, while the...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Jared Verse on national radar, Basketball at ACC Media Day
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has been added to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List, given to the nations best defensive player. Former Florida State...
Why Clemson is trying to be ‘unrealistic’ in preparing for Doak Campbell environment
Clemson and Florida State are longtime ACC Atlantic Division foes who’ve seen their rivalry rev up in recent years. Yet Clemson coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t have many guys on his roster who’ve played at (...)
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Clemson
In what should be another rocking environment, the 4-2 Florida State Seminoles welcome the undefeated Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally broadcast on ABC. Clemson weathered two tough matchups against Wake Forest and NC State prior to easily dispatching Boston College last weekend. The Tigers will also welcome back several key players from injury to be at near-full strength just in time for the FSU game, because of course they will.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Clemson: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles will face the Clemson Tigers this weekend at home inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The game is set to be aired in primetime on Saturday and broadcast on ABC. The Tigers are on a six-game winning streak dating back to 2015; however, the...
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
triangletribune.com
FAMU hires the right woman for the job
When the list of finalists for Florida A&M’s new athletic director was revealed, and I saw Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’ name, I thought “game over.” Unless, of course, the powers that be weren’t ready to hire only their second female AD in school history. Happy to say...
blackchronicle.com
Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors
The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller...
thewestsidegazette.com
Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU’s Homecoming
It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
AdWeek
Jasmine Monroe Joins WTXL in Tallahassee as Morning Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Jasmine Monroe will be joining Tallahassee ABC affiliate WTXL as a morning anchor. “I’m excited to join an award-winning team, bright and...
Group behind Slim Chickens working to support area charities
A Tallahassee-based team is working to support Big Bend charities by building up new businesses. Their latest project is called Slim Chickens.
WCTV
Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
Florida man fatally stabs victim after he ‘disrespected him’, deputies say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man died Thursday after being stabbed multiple times in a parking lot in Tallahassee. Leon County sheriff’s deputies found a man who had been stabbed “two or three times,” according to WTXL. “When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab...
LCSO: Crash involving TFD truck results in injuries
Leon County Sheriff's Office reports a two-vehicle crash involving a Tallahassee Fire Department truck has occurred, blocking Blountstown Highway at Geddie Road.
thefamuanonline.com
Ranking Tacos goes from food truck to restaurant
Rankin Tacos is a family owned Mexican-American restaurant that has been serving the Tallahassee community since February 2020. The restaurant features three dining areas that include traditional booth seating, a covered patio and lawn deck that also serves as the host site for events such as live shows and luncheons.
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
WCTV
Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month. Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15. At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
