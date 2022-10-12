ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Brandy Norwood Recovering in Hospital After a Suspected Seizure — ‘I Am Following Doctors’ Orders’

By Julia Dzurillay
 3 days ago

Brandy Norwood (known by mononym “Brandy”) is currently recovering from a possible seizure, according to TMZ. Hours after the news broke, the Cinderella alumni updated fans on Instagram, saying that she’s “grateful” to her “beloved fam, friends, and starz.”

Singer and ‘Cinderella’ actor Brandy was hospitalized after a supposed seizure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuQVA_0iWNnAzt00
Artist Brandy Norwood speaks at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) | ABC via Getty Images

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they got an EMS call to Brandy’s home at noon on Oct. 11. The same article reports that “sources with direct knowledge tell [them] it’s believed Brandy suffered a seizure, and she was taken to a local hospital.”

Brandy updated fans on Instagram, writing that she’s ‘following doctors’ orders

Hours after TMZ broke the news regarding Brandy’s health scare, the artist shared an update on her Instagram story. The artist shared that she will see fans “soon,” indicating this was not a life-threatening health complication.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz — thank you for sending love and light my way,” Brandy wrote. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Brandy has not confirmed if a seizure was the cause of her hospitalization.

Brandy often updates fans on social media

Recently, Brandy posted a throwback Instagram picture of her and her brother, captioning it, “Need you, bro.” This was after her family member shared suicidal posts on the social media platform.

The Brandy post received supportive comments from fans, with one Instagram user writing, “sending love and Prayers to you guys! The Norwood family is a strong family! You guys can get over anything. It was your inspirational words and your music that got me through my hard times so I know you guys will be more than ok!”

Brandy is best known for starring in the Disney movie adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, appearing alongside Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg. As the title character, Brandy performed “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible / It’s Possible,” and other iconic songs.

Aside from her role as Cinderella , Brandy is a singer and songwriter, appearing on songs like “The Boy Is Mine” with Monica, “I Wanna Be Down,” “Have You Ever,” and “LOVE AGAIN.” Fans can catch up with this celebrity on social media.

RELATED: Brandy ‘Cinderella’: One ‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Turned Down the Chance To Play the Stepmother

