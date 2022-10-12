‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’: Looks Life Fessy Shafaat Is Not the Only 1 Getting Messy — Jordan Wiseley Reportedly Hooked Up with Both of His Exes

The Challenge Season 38 is going to get messy, according to spoilers. But “Messy” Fessy Shafaat won’t be the only reason why. Ride or Dies will mark the first season that Jordan Wiseley has competed against Tori Deal since breaking off their engagement. But, she’s not the only ex that Jordan will be competing against. Season 38 will also see the return of Jordan’s ex, Laurel Stucky. And apparently, Jordan hooked up with both of his exes during filming.

Jordan Wiseley was ‘scared’ to face ex-fiancé Tori Deal on ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Four-time champion Jordan says he almost turned down the opportunity to compete on Ride or Dies because he knew that Tori would also be competing. After meeting on Dirty 30 , Jordan and Tori developed a connection and began dating. And on War of the Worlds 2 , Jordan proposed to Tori after winning an elimination.

However, the couple split for good in November 2020 and called off their engagement. It didn’t look like Jordan had any interest in competing with his ex. He told Entertainment Weekly that Tori is a big part of his life, and going back into that environment with her was something he was “very scared of.” However, he eventually changed his mind.

“When I sat back for a second, I was like, ‘You know what? I was here first.’ I need to man up and deal with my stuff if I want to go play,” Jordan said.

Jordan Wiseley reportedly hooks up with both of his exes in season 38

Jordan revealed that he doesn’t enter Ride or Dies at the start of the season. Instead, he enters later as a twist and it throws Tori off.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Tori, because I at least had a heads-up. I knew what I was stepping into, and she did not,” Jordan confessed. “I could only imagine what she was thinking.”

The Challenge legend added there would be “some tough conversations” between him and his ex, and claimed, “we’re all getting closure.” But according to spoilers, Jordan and Tori got way more than closure. Apparently, the exes hooked up while filming season 38.

However, Tori isn’t the only ex that Jordan hooked up with in Argentina this past summer. He also reconnected with Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky.

Laurel Stucky is back on ‘The Challenge’ for the first time since 2019

Laurel hasn’t competed since War of the Worlds 2 back in 2019 — the same season that Jordan proposed to Tori. The popular vet is finally back to compete with her good friend, adult film star Jakk Maddox, and spoilers have revealed that she also hooked up with Jordan during filming.

Laurel and Jordan were the poster couple for 2014’s Free Agents , and both are super-competitive and brimming with self-confidence when it comes to their own talent. When they were caught making out in The Challenge house that season, Aneesa Ferreira’s reaction was that “it’s like they’re dating themselves.”

Jordan and Laurel announced during the Free Agents reunion show that they were still dating, but that’s the last time fans ever got an update on their relationship. When he returned for Battle of the Exes 2 , Jordan competed in Panama with Sarah Rice, and Laurel stayed behind.

At this point, many Challenge fans have forgotten that Jordan and Laurel ever dated. But, they are going to get a reminder in the upcoming season. It’s going to be messy.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres October 12 on MTV .

