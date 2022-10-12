Read full article on original website
Japanese gaming company Konami is hiring for NFTs, metaverse & Web3 expansion
Konami, the popular Japanese gaming company, is keen on growing its crypto-skilled talent pool along with focusing on developing metaverse and Web3 experiences besides an NFT marketplace. The firm, on October 13, announced about hiring a range of talent for ‘system construction and service development’ for Web3 platforms and future...
Animoca Brands announce subsidiary GMG wins rights for Torque Drift 2 NFTs
Grease Monkey Games, an Animoca Brands company with offices in Australia and across many platforms, has obtained the exclusive rights to distribute Liberty Walk’s licensed NFT/s for Torque Drift 2. Grease Monkey will continue working with Liberty Walk to develop realistic utility-based NFTs for its game after the 2-year exclusive time.
UP Police launches India’s 1st police complaint portal on Polygon
In a recent announcement made on the official Twitter account of Polygon Matic, it has been revealed that the UP Police has launched the first police complaint portal in India on Polygon. It has been revealed that a middleware SaaS, AirChains, is going to manage the Polygon Supernet for UP...
