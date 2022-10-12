Read full article on original website
kut.org
Festival in Round Rock resurrects the legend of the Hairy Man
Legend has it that back in the 19th century, a hairy hermit who hated people traveling on “his road” would attack the covered wagons and travelers who dared to enter his realm in what is now Round Rock. The most common telling of the legend recalls that as...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center
Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
Austin City Limits artist follows in mother’s footsteps
Lili and Flora & Fawna will be making their ACL debut this Sunday on the Miller Light Stage at 11:45 a.m.
austin.com
Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin
The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
KXAN
W Austin & Waterloo Records Present Off The Wall Event
This Fall, the W Hotel is hosting a new event in partnership with Waterloo Records called, Off the Wall. To celebrate, they will launch a new cocktail called, The McIntosh, named after the record player brand. The Mcintosh Manhattan is made with bourbon and apple. Julia Hodges joined Studio 512...
Ray Benson to auction off personal collection of music, Texas memorabilia
Benson will be at the auction to share the history and stories behind some of his keepsakes.
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
365thingsaustin.com
TLC Oyster Festival
Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
Eater
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
papercitymag.com
Kendra Scott Goes Luxe — The Austin Entrepreneur’s Extremely Limited Release Collection of Super High-End Pieces Launches Today
Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold. Attainability has long been part of the Kendra Scott ethos. The Austin-based jewelry maker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur practically built her empire (currently valued at over $1 billion) by offering high-quality staples and statement pieces at fair price points. But today, in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott is venturing into new territory with a limited release of three ultra high-end pieces.
365thingsaustin.com
Kalahari Food & Wine Festival
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, recently announced their inaugural Food & Wine Festival. This culinary celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20th, from noon–4 p.m. and will feature fare from Kalahari’s signature dining options, sips of locally sourced wine, beer, artisanal spirits, and live entertainment.
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years
Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
Forever Families: 11-year-old Michael looking for loving adoptive family
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael is an 11-year-old boy with an infectious energy that fills every room he walks into. With a bright, big smile and a tight hug, it's impossible not to fall in love with him. "I really try to be as friendly as possible. And I feel...
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
