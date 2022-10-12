ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center

Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin

The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

W Austin & Waterloo Records Present Off The Wall Event

This Fall, the W Hotel is hosting a new event in partnership with Waterloo Records called, Off the Wall. To celebrate, they will launch a new cocktail called, The McIntosh, named after the record player brand. The Mcintosh Manhattan is made with bourbon and apple. Julia Hodges joined Studio 512...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

TLC Oyster Festival

Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
papercitymag.com

Kendra Scott Goes Luxe — The Austin Entrepreneur’s Extremely Limited Release Collection of Super High-End Pieces Launches Today

Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold. Attainability has long been part of the Kendra Scott ethos. The Austin-based jewelry maker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur practically built her empire (currently valued at over $1 billion) by offering high-quality staples and statement pieces at fair price points. But today, in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott is venturing into new territory with a limited release of three ultra high-end pieces.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Kalahari Food & Wine Festival

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, recently announced their inaugural Food & Wine Festival. This culinary celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20th, from noon–4 p.m. and will feature fare from Kalahari’s signature dining options, sips of locally sourced wine, beer, artisanal spirits, and live entertainment.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX

