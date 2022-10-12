ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

New NYC high school admissions rules could slow diversity gains

Noor Muhsin, a senior at one of Brooklyn’s most selective public high schools, noticed that this year’s freshman class looked different than hers — and it filled the Millennium Brooklyn student with pride.After admissions rules were loosened during the pandemic, many schools like hers saw a jump in the number of Black and Latino students admitted. At Millennium Brooklyn, the difference was significant: 43% of students admitted last year were Black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYSED Says Williamsburg Yeshiva Curriculum Breaks Law

The New York State Education Department has decided that a boys’ yeshiva in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn is breaking the law by failing to provide a secular education to its students. The New York City Board of Education found otherwise, but it is the state that has ultimate...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Education
City
Bronx, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham#Health And Human Services#Jesuit#University#Child Welfare Studies#Applied Christian Ethics#Lincoln Center
Beth Torres

Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York

Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
SYRACUSE, NY
travelnoire.com

NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park

NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License

The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Ethics
New York YIMBY

Developers Win Mayoral, City Council Support to Construct Four Mixed-Income Buildings in Throggs Neck, The Bronx

Developers recently won support and necessary approvals from New York City mayor Eric Adams, the City Council Land Use Committee, and local community boards to construct four mixed-income residential buildings in the Throggs Neck section of The Bronx. Located along Bruckner Expressway between Crosby Avenue and Balcom Avenue, the project will create 349 units, including 168 permanently affordable homes, a new supermarket, and 54,000 square feet of unspecified commercial space.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a 15-story mixed-use building at 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 169th Street and Clarke Place West, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. David Sjauw under the 1298 Inwood Developers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Man Sought by Police following Capital One Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a man sought in connection with a reported robbery of a Capital One bank branch located on East Fordham Road in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx. According to police, the incident, which it is understood took place at the junction of East Fordham Road...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Spuyten Duyvil: Two Arrested following Robbery of Rite Aid Store

Two men in their 20s have been arrested following a robbery in Spuyten Duyvil, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said there is a complaint report on file for an incident that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 at around 8 a.m. inside a Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 21B Knolls Crescent. “It was reported to police that some males walked into the store and removed miscellaneous items,” the spokesperson said.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy