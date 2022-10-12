Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Protesters at Fordham University rally against new 2-booster rule
The mandate was announced in the middle of the school year on Sept. 27, which many say is unfair.
New NYC high school admissions rules could slow diversity gains
Noor Muhsin, a senior at one of Brooklyn’s most selective public high schools, noticed that this year’s freshman class looked different than hers — and it filled the Millennium Brooklyn student with pride.After admissions rules were loosened during the pandemic, many schools like hers saw a jump in the number of Black and Latino students admitted. At Millennium Brooklyn, the difference was significant: 43% of students admitted last year were Black...
The Jewish Press
NYSED Says Williamsburg Yeshiva Curriculum Breaks Law
The New York State Education Department has decided that a boys’ yeshiva in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn is breaking the law by failing to provide a secular education to its students. The New York City Board of Education found otherwise, but it is the state that has ultimate...
Meet the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the NYPD
Edward Caban was raised in the Bronx and has been an NYPD officer for the past 31 years. Earlier this year, he became First Deputy Commissioner for the largest police department in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
‘You want the best for them:' Bronx parents frustrated preschool set to close in December
Parents are urging that a Bronx preschool set to close in December to be kept open until at least the end of the school year. Melissa McDonald says her 3-year-old son Julian is excited to come to the Sheltering Arms Harriet Tubman Early Childhood Education Center every day and that it feels like home for him.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon set to host 1st in-person gala in 3 years
The Annual Fall Benefit is happening at the Surf Club in New Rochelle next Thursday, Oct. 20.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York
Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
travelnoire.com
NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park
NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License
The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
Brooklyn Man Wins '$1,000 A Week for Life' Lottery Prize
A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Gregory Alphonso, of Brooklyn, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers selected in the CASH4LIFE drawing on Tuesday, July 19, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Alphonso chose to receive his...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
New York YIMBY
Developers Win Mayoral, City Council Support to Construct Four Mixed-Income Buildings in Throggs Neck, The Bronx
Developers recently won support and necessary approvals from New York City mayor Eric Adams, the City Council Land Use Committee, and local community boards to construct four mixed-income residential buildings in the Throggs Neck section of The Bronx. Located along Bruckner Expressway between Crosby Avenue and Balcom Avenue, the project will create 349 units, including 168 permanently affordable homes, a new supermarket, and 54,000 square feet of unspecified commercial space.
bronx.com
Aro Matos, 25, Gregory Almonte, 18 & David Polanco, 18, Arrested For The Murder Of Jayshua Nivar, 20
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 0409 hours, police responded to a male, shot in front of 717 E. 187th Street, within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 20-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with two (2) gunshot wounds to the head...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a 15-story mixed-use building at 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 169th Street and Clarke Place West, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. David Sjauw under the 1298 Inwood Developers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Man Sought by Police following Capital One Bank Robbery
Police are searching for a man sought in connection with a reported robbery of a Capital One bank branch located on East Fordham Road in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx. According to police, the incident, which it is understood took place at the junction of East Fordham Road...
norwoodnews.org
Spuyten Duyvil: Two Arrested following Robbery of Rite Aid Store
Two men in their 20s have been arrested following a robbery in Spuyten Duyvil, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said there is a complaint report on file for an incident that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 at around 8 a.m. inside a Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 21B Knolls Crescent. “It was reported to police that some males walked into the store and removed miscellaneous items,” the spokesperson said.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
