coinjournal.net
Cardano relinquishes support to a fresh new low. What’s the outlook?
Cardano (ADA/USD) has tanked 7% in the past day to a record low of $0.03612. On the weekly scale, the price represents a 16% dip. In general, the overall crypto market is looking bleak. Bitcoin has lost $19k support, trading at $18,357, while Ether is 6% down to $1,215. Last...
coinjournal.net
Polygon’s MATIC flashes a bullish signal. Should you buy it?
Is Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) one of the most attractive cryptocurrencies below $1?. Probably yes, given the stability it has exhibited amid the bear market. After an inflation-inspired flash crash on Thursday, MATIC is back to winning ways. As of press time, MATIC had made an intra-day recovery of 11%. The gains were widespread across the crypto sector. However, the token’s gains were noticeable and looking likely to continue.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum Classic forms a bullish pin bar at support. What’s the outlook now?
Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) buyers have defended the $23 support after the price temporarily broke below it. The price is stabilising slightly above the support after recovering by more than 8% in the past 24 hours. But can the cryptocurrency sustain a further recovery?. Macro developments and Ethereum Classic’s own fundamentals...
coinjournal.net
Decision time as Ethereum eyes a break below a key support
Ethereum (ETH/USD) was a victim of an accelerated sell-off on Thursday. A drop of 5% was enough to take Ethereum to below $1,250, a key support zone. As of press time, Ethereum was trading at $1,199, slightly below or at the support zone. The sell-off is not unique to ETH, as most cryptocurrencies fell ahead of inflation data.
coinjournal.net
How long can Bitcoin’s bear market last? Crypto billionaire Novogratz shares thoughts
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) sellers are largely exhausted, according to crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz. Novogratz says that after a big sell-off three months ago, most people that wanted to sell Bitcoin have done so. He notes that the BTC price has largely been muted, allowing a potential takeoff once a “good story” builds up. So, is a bullish price reversal imminent?
coinjournal.net
Crypto clash: How low can Ethereum price crash to?
A crypto clash is underway. Ethereum price crashed to a low of $1,200 on Thursday after the red-hot American consumer inflation data. The same happened for other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ripple, Solana, Kadena, and Velas have all plunged. Red-hot US inflation data. Ethereum plunged before and after the US published...
coinjournal.net
Solana price movement amid 6% bear run
Solana (SOL/USD) succumbed to the bear cryptocurrency market on Thursday. On CoinMarketCap, SOL was trading with an intraday loss of 6.63% and a weekly 14% drop. Solana’s price hit the lowest since June. Solana trades at $28.9, the lowest price since mid-June. Thursday’s bear momentum in Solana happens amid...
coinjournal.net
XRP vs XLM: Which is a better buy between Stellar and Ripple?
Stellar and Ripple are two of the biggest payment-focused cryptocurrencies in the world. Ripple’s XRP has a market cap of over $25 billion while Stellar’s XLM is valued at over $2.5 billion. Another similarity between the two is that Stellar’s founder, Jed McCaleb, was one of the co-founders of Ripple. So, which is a better buy between XRP and XLM?
coinjournal.net
Uniswap rallies by 12% after raising $165 million: How far can UNI go over the weekend?
UNI is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap today and could rally higher soon. UNI, the native coin of the Uniswap decentralised exchange (DEX), is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The coin has added more than 12% to...
coinjournal.net
BNB defends $267 support. Should you buy it?
Binance (BNB/USD) trades at $273.7. The trading happened after the cryptocurrency fell to $257 on Thursday. BNB has since left a bullish trail that could interest buyers. But first, let’s look at a short brief. For the past week, BNB has been bearish and remains 2% down in the...
coinjournal.net
AGIX price prediction as SingularityNET token soars
AGIX price soared to a high of $0.1115, which was the highest level since April 28. It has surged by more than 238% from the lowest level in June. According to CoinGecko, its total market cap soared to more than $91 million. SingularityNET jumped even as cryptocurrency prices crashed. What...
coinjournal.net
Tron becomes the National Blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica: will TRX soar higher?
Tron has become the national blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica, setting a record in the process and could see TRX rally in the long term. TRX, the native coin of the Tron blockchain, has been underperforming over the past few hours. The coin is down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and could dip further in the near term.
coinjournal.net
Are NFTs dead? 3 crypto tokens to short as volume slumps
NFTs are dead. After receiving a lot of spotlight in 2021, their volume has slumped this year. Recent crypto news that the volume of NFTs traded in September was about 97% below those traded in January. NFT companies like OpenSea have announced layoffs. Analysts believe that the NFT industry is in its deathbed. If they are right, here are the top 3 NFT tokens to short.
coinjournal.net
Why is Quant cryptocurrency rising, and how attractive is it?
Is there a cryptocurrency that has maintained a sustained surge in this bearish market? The answer is a yes but look beyond the main tokens. Quant (QNT/USD) is one of them and remains in a defiantly bullish mode. Quant is an Ethereum-based token that powers the Quant Network. The network...
coinjournal.net
KuCoin now supports Tezos-based USDT stablecoins
KuCoin has added support for Tezos-based USDT stablecoins, creating more options for its users. KuCoin, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it had opened deposit services for Tezos USDT (Tether). According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the support of Tezos USDT on KuCoin...
coinjournal.net
How to Get the Best Crypto Bonus Offers
There are many bonus codes, such as the stake bonus code, which you can take advantage of. Such codes allow you to unlock a great deal of welcome bonuses. To get the best crypto bonus offers, it is important to do your research and compare different options. There are a lot of different factors to consider, such as the size of the bonus, the terms and conditions, and the company’s reputation.
coinjournal.net
Uniswap Labs raises $165 million to support its Web3 ecosystem
Uniswap wants to ‘bring Web3 to everyone’ , said founder and CEO Hayden Adams. Uniswap Labs, the leading decentralised exchange (DEX) platform in the crypto ecosystem and which is behind the Uniswap cryptocurrency, has raised $165 million in its series B funding round as it looks to push forth with ambitions around NFTs and Web3.
