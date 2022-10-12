ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 21

William Thorstad
3d ago

Fact is, blue fans cause trouble in the stands. From a Vulgarity, fighting, harrassment and childish aspect, Blue is #1. Stay in lovely LA. 🤢🤮

Reply(3)
10
Bobo Elliott
2d ago

I'm from San Diego and I'm rooting for the padres...I think anyone should be able to buy tickets to the show!!!! C'on man!

Reply(1)
3
Edmond Ventura
2d ago

How does a person reside, pay property taxes, send their children to school and make their lives in one city yet are diehard fans of another city? Shame shame on you

Reply
2
Related
FanSided

3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Murrieta, CA
City
Menifee, CA
City
Perris, CA
City
Temecula, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary Markets#Baseball#Sports#Dodgers Fans Turning#Padres Territory#Nlds#Vivid Seats
KTLA

Mark Wahlberg leaves California to give kids ‘a better life’

Mark Wahlberg has traded the Golden State for the Silver State. In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor and businessman opened up about moving his family to Nevada to give his kids “a better life.” “I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue […]
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers and Padres Force FOX to Move Poorly Placed Dugout Cameras

As the National League Division Series shifted to San Diego on Friday night, Petco Park got ready to host its first playoff game with fans in the stands since 2006. Postseason games bring more television cameras, and while there was plenty of room to put those cameras in 2020 with the stands empty, FOX Sports had to try to find room in a packed stadium for Game 3.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy