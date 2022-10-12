Read full article on original website
William Thorstad
3d ago
Fact is, blue fans cause trouble in the stands. From a Vulgarity, fighting, harrassment and childish aspect, Blue is #1. Stay in lovely LA. 🤢🤮
Reply(3)
10
Bobo Elliott
2d ago
I'm from San Diego and I'm rooting for the padres...I think anyone should be able to buy tickets to the show!!!! C'on man!
Reply(1)
3
Edmond Ventura
2d ago
How does a person reside, pay property taxes, send their children to school and make their lives in one city yet are diehard fans of another city? Shame shame on you
Reply
2
Related
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
Padres Scene & Heard: Petco Park crowd roars its approval
After a 16-year wait, boisterous fans let it all out with chants and cheers at Petco Park in pressure-packed postseason game against Dodgers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fans Go Wild After Goose Lands on Field During Dodgers-Padres Game
Game 2 of the NLDS took an avian turn in the eighth inning when a goose descended upon Dodger Stadium.
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
San Diego Residents Travel To Tijuana To Fill Up Their Tanks For Less
Gas stations in Tijuana are providing San Diego residents with a haven from historically high fuel prices.
Dodgers on brink of elimination after 2-1 loss to Padres in Game 3 of NLDS
The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the San Diego Padres 2-1 at Petco Park in Game 3 of the NLDS Friday evening.
Mark Wahlberg leaves California to give kids ‘a better life’
Mark Wahlberg has traded the Golden State for the Silver State. In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor and businessman opened up about moving his family to Nevada to give his kids “a better life.” “I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goose that disrupted Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 is OK, team says
A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Unable to Beat Padres With Most Famous Pitch
Clayton Kershaw put together a rocky outing on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The future Hall of Famer struggled to put away hitters, scattering 6 hits over 5 innings in the Dodgers’ loss. After the game, he spoke about his outing and assessed where he thinks things went a...
Goose on the loose causes delay at Dodgers playoff game
A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Dodgers News: Bellinger Sits, Taylor Starts in Game 3 Against Lefty Snell
Chris Taylor hasn’t played a big-league game since September 30, missing the last week of the regular season with a neck issue. After a cortisone injection, the neck healed up well enough for him to take part in baseball activities during the five-day break after the season, and he was deemed healthy enough for the NLDS roster.
Where Can Dodgers Fans get Tickets in San Diego for the 2022 NLDS?
Okay, Dodger fans. The Boys in Blue are headed down the I-5 for two huge games in San Diego. They’re not going there up 2-0 in the NLDS like many of us hoped, so they have to win at least one game on the road to save their season.
Dodgers and Padres Force FOX to Move Poorly Placed Dugout Cameras
As the National League Division Series shifted to San Diego on Friday night, Petco Park got ready to host its first playoff game with fans in the stands since 2006. Postseason games bring more television cameras, and while there was plenty of room to put those cameras in 2020 with the stands empty, FOX Sports had to try to find room in a packed stadium for Game 3.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 21