SCM (25 meters) USA Swimming announced Friday a large contingent of American swimmers who will compete on the FINA World Cup circuit later this year. The national governing body confirmed a list of five Olympians and two additional National Team members that will contest all three stops of the series, along with a group of 15 Olympians who will race at the third and final stop in Indianapolis in early November.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO