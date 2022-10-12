Read full article on original website
FINA Releases Full List of Swimmers For Opening World Cup Stop In Berlin
SCM (25 meters) An absolutely stacked lineup of swimmers are set to compete in the opening leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit next week in Berlin, with FINA revealing the full list of entrants on Friday. An initial group of 10 swimmers were confirmed to be competing at...
FINA Releases Schedule For 2022 World Masters Championships In Japan
The event was postponed from 2022 after the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka were rescheduled to May 2023. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the competition schedule for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan. The event was...
Host Mexico Earns Most Gold Medals at Final Para World Series Stop in Tijuana
Host country Mexico won the most gold medals at the last stop of the Para Swimming World Series last weekend in Tijuana. Host country Mexico won the most gold medals at the last stop of the 2022 Para Swimming World Series last weekend in Tijuana. Rising star Angel de Jesus...
Katie Ledecky Among U.S. Olympians Confirmed For FINA World Cup In Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) USA Swimming announced Friday a large contingent of American swimmers who will compete on the FINA World Cup circuit later this year. The national governing body confirmed a list of five Olympians and two additional National Team members that will contest all three stops of the series, along with a group of 15 Olympians who will race at the third and final stop in Indianapolis in early November.
Hwang Sunwoo Earns 2nd Consecutive MVP Award At Korean National Sports Festival
LCM (50m) With the final day of the 2022 Korean National Sports Festival now complete, Hwang Sunwoo has been crowned the overall MVP of the competition. The 19-year-old freestyle ace earned nearly 85% of the media votes to take home his second consecutive MVP honor after having earned the award last year.
Tips For Open Water Swimming In The Winter from Olympic Medalist Keri-anne Payne
If you’re hoping to swim throughout the coldest months of the year, open water Olympian and dryrobe® Ambassador Keri-anne Payne is here to help. Current photo via dryrobe®. Courtesy of dryrobe®, a SwimSwam partner. As water temperatures drop, continuing to open water swim in the winter may...
Bradley Vincent Suspended 3 Years for ‘Disrespectful Words,’ Missing CG Ceremony
Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent was suspended three years by the Mauritius Olympic Committee for “gross misconduct” stemming from the Commonwealth Games. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent has been dealt a three-year suspension by the Mauritius Olympic Committee (MOC) for “gross misconduct” stemming...
