Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty
GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Greenville Police Officer killed in the Line of Duty
Flags have been lowered to half-staff in Greenville after a female officer is killed in the line of duty. City officials have confirrmed that several people were shot in an officer involved shooting that took place near Reed and Rebecca streets. Grief counseling was made available for all first responders.
Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Killed
Myiesha Stewart wasn’t just a police officer for the City of Greenville. Those who spoke about her at a special press conference said she was a daughter, friend, and mother to her 3-year-old son. “Our community is hurting,” Mayor Errick Simmons said before breaking into tears. He went on...
