The Post and Courier
Your neighborhood guide to Mount Pleasant's historic Old Village
Mount Pleasant's Old Village is a place where people can stroll quiet streets beneath towering live oak trees and make a day of wandering from one historic spot to another. A round-trip walk from restaurant-lined Shem Creek through the mostly residential Old Village to Pickett Park and back is a manageable 4 miles. At both ends there are expansive marsh and harbor vistas.
The Post and Courier
New attractions coming to Park Circle, but don't wait to visit popular community
NORTH CHARLESTON — Construction site banners circle the recreational space at the heart of Park Circle, currently undergoing a $20 million renovation that'll add a special-needs playground, ball field, community center and outdoor pavilion. Up the street, the city is spending an additional $25 million to revamp the Danny...
The Post and Courier
Summerville townhomes sell for $54M; new multifamilty units planned on James Island
A newly built Summerville multifamily development is under new ownership after fetching $54 million. An affiliate of real estate development firm LyvWell Communities of Tampa, Fla., paid about $409,000 per key in early October for the 132-unit Chamberlain Pines Townhomes at 1060 Orangeburg Road, according to Dorchester County land records.
The Post and Courier
‘It’s paradise up there’
The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
The Post and Courier
Behre: Is Charleston losing its last chance for a central park downtown?
No one had any way of knowing this five years ago, but the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County might end up costing Charleston its last chance at a major new urban park south of Calhoun Street. There’s still a chance of making something special happen,...
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
The Post and Courier
New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry
As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
The Post and Courier
3 historical hidden gems in downtown Charleston to explore on your day off
The glint of a shiny wrought-iron gate, dangling moss from an ancient oak, a cobblestone path leading around the bend, the overlooked inscription on the base of a statue. Downtown Charleston is full of picturesque nooks, many with a deep history that is waiting to be explored. Here are a...
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
abcnews4.com
The Rotary Club of Summerville $25,000 sign dedication ceremony Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Rotary Club of Summerville hosted a dedication ceremony for the new Berlin G Myers Parkway sign in Summerville this morning. The sign is located at the "gateway" of Summerville at the corner of N. Main Street. Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring and other dignitaries will...
abcnews4.com
Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
The Post and Courier
Palmetto Park Jam to feature Grateful Dead tribute
Palmetto Park Jam is back this fall. Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning returns to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Oct. 23. Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere, this concert in the park will also feature food trucks and craft vendors. Beer,...
