ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Comments / 1

Related
The Post and Courier

Your neighborhood guide to Mount Pleasant's historic Old Village

Mount Pleasant's Old Village is a place where people can stroll quiet streets beneath towering live oak trees and make a day of wandering from one historic spot to another. A round-trip walk from restaurant-lined Shem Creek through the mostly residential Old Village to Pickett Park and back is a manageable 4 miles. At both ends there are expansive marsh and harbor vistas.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

‘It’s paradise up there’

The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
AWENDAW, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goose Creek, SC
Government
Goose Creek, SC
Lifestyle
City
Goose Creek, SC
The Post and Courier

3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Roper President
The Post and Courier

New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry

As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Palmetto Park Jam to feature Grateful Dead tribute

Palmetto Park Jam is back this fall. Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning returns to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Oct. 23. Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere, this concert in the park will also feature food trucks and craft vendors. Beer,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy