Pleasants County, WV

Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
City
Sistersville, WV
County
Pleasants County, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Man dies in crash on I-79 in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/14/22 AT 2:55 p.m.) The West Virginia State Police says one person died in Thursday’s crash on I-79 in Lewis County. Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, was traveling south near mile marker 87 when he lost control of his vehicle, authorities said. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
#Guilty Plea#Sentencing#Cana Turner
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
wajr.com

Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him...
WALKER, WV
wajr.com

Police release new information in search for missing Westover man

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
WESTOVER, WV
WTRF

Jefferson County road closures next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/11/22 at 10:45 a.m.) Authorities have identified the woman killed in Sunday’s crash on Shinnston Pike. 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd was killed as a result of her injuries, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. She was driving the motorcycle when it crashed.
connect-bridgeport.com

Identity of Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident over Weekend along Shinnston Pike Released by Police

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identify of the female killed in a wreck on Shinnston Pike near the Sunset Drive-In on Sunday. Information provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department listed the woman as 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd from Hepzibah. Dodd was the driver of the motorcycle, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Female Killed as Result of Sunday Afternoon Accident

UPDATE: Police release identity of woman killed, those involved. Click HERE for the update. ORIGINAL: One person was left dead as the result of injuries suffered in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny confirmed. The accident took place on Shinnston Pike,...

