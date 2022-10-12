Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in Route 26 crash
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
West Virginia man wanted for allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog
BROOKE COUNTY (WTRF) – Authorities are searching for a West Virginia man accused of killing a dog in Brooke County. According to officials, an arrest warrant has been issued for Ron Sebeck of Wellsburg on a felony animal cruelty charge. Sebeck is accused of allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog and throwing it over a hill. […]
Man accused in Pomeroy, Mason murders waves Meigs County preliminary hearing
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murdering two people in two different states on the same night will go to a grand jury on one of the cases against him. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, Wayne Leib Jr. waived his right to a preliminary hearing […]
Woman now charged with homicide after Washington Co. shooting
A woman charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Washington County is now charged with homicide. Morissa Spencer was already charged with tampering with evidence for Monday’s shooting death of Jason Irwin.
WDTV
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
WDTV
UPDATE: Man dies in crash on I-79 in Lewis County
WTAP
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WDTV
One person flown to the hospital following crash involving motorcycle
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was flown to Ruby Memorial in Morgantown following a crash involving a motorcycle in Upshur County. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. on Rt. 20 south of the West Virginia Wildlife Center.
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police trying to identify man they say was involved in store theft
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe was involved in a theft from Rural King. A photo of the man police are trying to identify was posted on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page and accompanies this story.
wajr.com
Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
WTAP
18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him...
wajr.com
Police release new information in search for missing Westover man
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
WTRF
Jefferson County road closures next week
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
WDTV
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
connect-bridgeport.com
Identity of Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident over Weekend along Shinnston Pike Released by Police
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identify of the female killed in a wreck on Shinnston Pike near the Sunset Drive-In on Sunday. Information provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department listed the woman as 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd from Hepzibah. Dodd was the driver of the motorcycle, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.
connect-bridgeport.com
Female Killed as Result of Sunday Afternoon Accident
Comments / 8