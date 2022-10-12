ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion for Sandy Hook lies

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRxwP_0iWNignY00

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.

The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. A Texas jury in August awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of another slain child.

The Connecticut trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.

Strangers showed up at their homes to record them. People hurled abusive comments on social media. Erica Lafferty, the daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, testified that people mailed rape threats to her house. Mark Barden told of how conspiracy theorists had urinated on the grave of his 7-year-old son, Daniel, and threatened to dig up the coffin.

Testifying during the trial, Jones acknowledged he had been wrong about Sandy Hook. The shooting was real , he said. But both in the courtroom and on his show, he was defiant.

He called the proceedings a “kangaroo court,” mocked the judge, called the plaintiffs’ lawyer an ambulance chaser and labeled the case an affront to free speech rights. He claimed it was a conspiracy by Democrats and the media to silence him and put him out of business.

“I’ve already said ‘I’m sorry’ hundreds of times and I’m done saying I’m sorry,” he said during his testimony.

Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Newtown, where the attack took place.

The lawsuit accused Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, of using the mass killing to build his audience and make millions of dollars. Experts testified that Jones’ audience swelled when he made Sandy Hook a topic on the show, as did his revenue from product sales.

In both the Texas lawsuit and the one in Connecticut, judges found the company liable for damages by default after Jones failed to cooperate with court rules on sharing evidence, including failing to turn over records that might have showed whether Infowars had profited from knowingly spreading misinformation about mass killings.

Because he was already found liable, Jones was barred from mentioning free speech rights and other topics during his testimony.

Jones now faces a third trial, in Texas around the end of the year, in a lawsuit filed by the parents of another child killed in the shooting.

It is unclear how much of the verdicts Jones can afford to pay. During the trial in Texas, he testified he couldn’t afford any judgment over $2 million. Free Speech Systems has filed for bankruptcy protection. But an economist testified in the Texas proceeding that Jones and his company were worth as much as $270 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
FOX8 News

Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans

DALLAS (AP) — Ellen French House was among family members who gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to speak to a man charged with killing 22 elderly women a week after his second conviction. In her victim impact statement, House told Billy Chemirmir, who was wearing a striped jail uniform, that she wanted him to see […]
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
FOX8 News

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said in a news release that under the agreement, the company admits that it arranged to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
FOX8 News

North Carolinian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

(WGHP) — A lucky North Carolinian is the winner of a $1 million prize after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Handy Mart on US-70 in Goldsboro. The ticket was purchased for $2 and matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of a perfect five-out-of-five match are […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Violent Crime#Fbi
FOX8 News

Republicans get partial win in NC court over poll observers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge gave a partial legal victory on Thursday to state and national Republicans by agreeing to loosen restrictions on activity by some party-appointed poll observers. Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier granted one of the party’s two requests related to the work of “at-large” observers chosen by […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags

Plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past for California grocery shoppers. The state will effectively ban plastic produce bags from supermarkets after a new bill, SB 1046, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 Alternatively, stores must replace the bags with either paper bags or compostable bags, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Chick-fil-A now offers salad dressings

(WGHP) — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday that the company will now be selling salad dressings at retail locations across Tennessee and in Cincinnati. The four most popular salad dressings are for sale at Walmart and Kroger, according to a statement released by Chick-fil-A. The dressings are: avocado lime ranch garden herb ranch creamy salsa zesty […]
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy