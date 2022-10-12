Mesa College Officially Welcomes Coach Travis Nichols as Full-time Head Coach for 2022-23 Men's Basketball Season

Read full article on original website
San Diego, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Point Loma High School football team will have a game with University City High School on October 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
Escondido, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Escondido. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with San Pasqual High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The The Bishop's School football team will have a game with Escondido Charter High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Chula Vista, October 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Olympian High School on October 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Highlights: 'Nasty' defense sets the tone for El Camino in 29-0 shutout against San Marcos
(Lead photo by Steven Silva) SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- El Camino set the tone on Thursday night, sacking San Marcos quarterback Kreet Makihele on the first play of the game. The Wildcats would go on to record five more sacks in addition to grabbing three interceptions during the 29-0 win. Senior ...
Photos: El Camino shuts out San Marcos 29-0 in Avocado League play
SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- El Camino continued their recent defensive dominance on Thursday night, shutting out San Marcos 29-0. The Wildcats held San Marcos without a first down until their sixth drive of the game and added three rushing touchdowns in the second half to pull away. Check out the photos ...
Daily Aztec
SDSU Welcomes New Interim Police Chief
Officer Gregory Murphy assumed the position of Interim Chief of Police for the San Diego State University Police Department in September, replacing former Chief of Police Mike Hastings who has retired. Like many freshly 18-year-olds, Gregory Murphy went off to college but was not quite sure what he wanted to...
xrock1039.com
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Tickets available for first-ever Supercross race at Snapdragon Stadium
Pre-sale tickets are now available for the first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross race at San Diego's news Snapdragon Stadium, Feld Motor Sports announced Wednesday.
Eater
Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Buys Majority Stake in San Diego’s Seven Caves Spirits
A line of spirits that will debut with ready-to-drink canned cocktails being released this week in San Diego and beyond is a new venture from the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys, Mike Love, whose brand Club Kokomo Spirits — named after the band’s chart-topping hit song from the 80s — will be produced by local distillery Seven Caves Spirits.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
Ramen King Keisuke Secure Next Location in San Diego
Ramen Chain Promises Three Restaurants Coming to the Area
Goose gets loose on field during Padres, Dodgers game
A goose that appeared to play spoiler with the Padres' momentum Wednesday during the National League Division Series Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers turned out to be a good luck charm for our beloved Friars.
19 Things to Do for Your San Diego Fall Bucket List
Apple picking, epic roadtrips, and where to see fall foliage—your San Diego fall bucket list is full of family-friendly activities. Fall in San Diego is here (and predictably awesome) and there’s no better time to craft a fall activities in San Diego bucket list your whole family will love. To keep your fall FOMO at bay, keep reading for all of the fun stuff to do in San Diego this fall (and for more ideas, check out our date night ideas for San Diego parents and our favorite San Diego restaurants where kids can run around).
El Cajon Nutrition to Debut in Fletcher Hills Area
New Wellness-Focused Cafe Planning to Open on Fletcher Parkway
La Mesa high school band looking to replace stolen equipment
The Helix Charter High School marching band is looking to replace essential equipment that was reported stolen from a storage building on Oct. 8, according to a GoFundMe page.
Victim killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus was seminary student from San Diego
BERKELEY -- The Berkeley seminary school where the young man who died in last weekend's fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue was studying announced a vigil was being held for the victim in San Lorenzo Thursday evening.A press release issued by the Pacific School of Religion said that the man who died, identified by authorities earlier this week as 29-year-old Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, was a student at the school's Master of Divinity program. "The entire Pacific School of Religion community grieves deeply for the sudden and tragic death of Isamaeli (Eli) Mata'afa," the release read. He began his studies at the school in the...
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego OKs long-awaited cannabis equity program to help people of color enter industry
SAN DIEGO — People of color with previous drug convictions will get help entering San Diego’s growing cannabis industry under a new equity program the City Council unanimously approved Tuesday. Those eligible to participate could get start-up loans, fee waivers, help finding business sites and other assistance. Money...
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
saratogafalcon.org
Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego
Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
