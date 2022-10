Early voting on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will commence on Nov. 1 and end on Nov. 7, according to Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol yesterday. Igitol said the designated early voting place for the Northern Islands will be relocated on Oct. 23 through Nov. 7 to the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

