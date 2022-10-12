Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Elrich: ‘Planning Board Faces a Deficit of Trust’
On Wednesday, the entire Montgomery County Planning Board resigned after weeks of scrutiny. “I think where people are implicated, a resignation is appropriate,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement following the resignations. “This cannot be the end of the conversation on the dysfunction and structural issues at Planning. The Planning Board faces a deficit of trust, and continued questions about management, transparency and process must be addressed. I stand ready to work with the Council to ensure transparency in choosing the interim members of the board and ensure that the investigations continue.”
mymcmedia.org
Candidates, Marijuana Question Get Bulk of Attention but Much More at Stake on November Ballot
Besides casting ballots for governor, county executive, council and school board, voters in November will be asked their opinions on several amendments to the station constitution and one concerning the Montgomery County constitution. The question to make it legal for anyone 21 years or older to use marijuana is drawing...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Residents Voice Concern Over Seven Locks Road Restoration Center
More than 100 community members attended an Oct. 6 forum on a county proposal that would create a new restoration center – a facility that would provide care for people experiencing behavioral health crises – along two dozen acres of Seven Locks Road in Rockville. Dozens of residents...
As Fallout Over D.C. Housing Authority Audit Continues, New Bill Would Impose Quick Reforms
An emergency bill that could get a vote in the D.C. Council as early as next week would impose a number of quick reforms at the D.C. Housing Authority, the agency reeling from a scathing federal audit that recently identified significant issues with how it manages the city’s stock of public housing.
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: A County Under Siege
It’s been 20 years since D.C. snipers went on a three-week shooting spree that would terrorize the entire Washington, D.C. region. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County and by the time the snipers were apprehended 3 weeks later on Oct 24, 10 people were dead and three were injured.
mymcmedia.org
Reconfigured Streetery in Bethesda Opens Friday
Work on a bike path along Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda is complete, and the outdoor seating area is reopening Friday night in a slightly different configuration. The block has been closed to traffic during COVID-19 so that restaurants that were suffering financially could expand their outdoor dining. The streetery includes...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
mymcmedia.org
Petition Calls for Reinstatement of Northwest Football Coach
More than 2,600 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the reinstatement of Northwest High School football coach Travis Hawkins. Hawkins and two others were let go by Montgomery County Public Schools following a bench-clearing fight during a Sept. 16 football game against Gaithersburg High School. Also losing their jobs were Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist and the Northwest assistant coach, according to a community letter to the school communities.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamillah Haynes, a missing 17-year-old from Glenmont. Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 12600 block of Georgia Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
mymcmedia.org
Fire Station 1 Restaurant Fire Causes More Than $225,000 in Damage
A fire Thursday afternoon at The Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring caused more than $225,000 in damage, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There is about $75,000 of structural damage and more than $150,000 in damage to contents, Piringer...
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg Wendy’s Reopens Saturday
First 100 Customers Receive VIP Ticket for Free Food. In honor of its remodeling project, the Flynn Restaurant Group will award free food for a year on Saturday to the first 100 customers at its Gaithersburg location on Woodfield Road. A similar event is happening in Manassas, Virginia on Oct....
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Silver Spring Carjacking
Police are investigating a Tuesday carjacking on Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring. At about 10:35 p.m. that night, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road for a reported carjacking, per a release from MCPD. According to police, a man was walking to his 2019 Toyota Corolla when he was approached by five suspects. They surrounded the man and demanded his car key. When the victim refused, the suspects assaulted him, took the key and ran away, police said.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for missing 8-year-old from Prince George's County believed to be traveling with mother
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old child from Prince George's County who is believed to be traveling with her mother. According to Prince George’s County Police, eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
2 people struck by vehicle in Southeast DC, at least one with serious injuries
WASHINGTON — Two females were struck by a vehicle in Southeast DC Friday night. According to Metropolitan Police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Two females, one adult and one youth, were struck by a vehicle at 1st St and Atlantic St SE. The vehicle involved in the...
fox5dc.com
Family of woman who died in Largo Jasper's speaks out
FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke with the husband of the woman who died at Jasper's in Prince George's County. He explains what happened and his message to the community.
I scooped thousands on the lottery thanks to the unique and random way I pick my numbers
A MAN who scooped thousands on the lottery claims his success was thanks to the unique and random way he picks his numbers. Michael Jones, 52, won a whopping £22,350 on the Pick 5 lotto draw on October 8 after paying just 45p to play. The electrician, from Baltimore,...
mymcmedia.org
20 in a Row and Counting: Quince Orchard Continues Dominant Run
Bad news for every other team in Montgomery County: Quince Orchard has picked up where they left off last year. Coming off a 14-0 season in which they won the 2021 Maryland state 4A championship, the Cougars are 6-0 this season. They have outscored opponents by a mind-boggling combined score of 257-7. The Cougars gave up their first touchdown of the season last week against Richard Montgomery. Quince Orchard has now won 20 straight games dating back to the 2021 season season opener.
