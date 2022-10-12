On Wednesday, the entire Montgomery County Planning Board resigned after weeks of scrutiny. “I think where people are implicated, a resignation is appropriate,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement following the resignations. “This cannot be the end of the conversation on the dysfunction and structural issues at Planning. The Planning Board faces a deficit of trust, and continued questions about management, transparency and process must be addressed. I stand ready to work with the Council to ensure transparency in choosing the interim members of the board and ensure that the investigations continue.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO