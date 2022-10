Columbus Academy girls golf coach Maggie Freytag fought back tears as she reflected on her team's banner season. In their fourth season, the Vikings earned their first state title, pulling away from Sugarcreek Garaway on the opening day of the Division II tournament Oct. 14 and maintaining control during the second round Oct. 15 at Ohio State’s Gray Course. ...

GAHANNA, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO