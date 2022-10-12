ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Sporting News

Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
Washington Football
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
profootballnetwork.com

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include J.D. McKissic and Justin Fields

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Six Heisman Rankings

Injuries and bye weeks often cause interesting movements in the Heisman rankings. However, could we go three consecutive weeks where we have a top-five ranked player drop completely out of the rankings? Did Bryce Young have enough staying power to absorb another missed game? How much will the resurgence of Tennessee and Hendon Hooker come into play? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Six Heisman rankings.
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

2022 · 2-3-0 This may have sounded crazy last year or even at the start of the season, but no team has been a better matchup for opposing defenses than the Rams. They are allowing an average of 14.2 fantasy PPG. The Rams are currently tied for the league lead in sacks allowed (21) and interceptions thrown (seven). Matthew Stafford and that offense looks broken, but it means that we can stream defenses against them. The Panthers are likely on the waiver wire in a bunch of leagues.
Yardbarker

Sports Betting 101: Betting strategy

In order to win at anything, you need a strategy. Sports betting is no different. Find out everything you need to know to successfully wager on sports, from NFL to UFC. But what's the best way to get started developing a winning sports betting strategy? One great place is with our good friends at OddsChecker, who have created this handy guide to sports betting strategy that will get you on your way.
fftoday.com

Survivor Pool Picks: Week 6, 2022

Well, this has truly been a crazy season. Almost 90% of pool participants have been eliminated so with that in mind people, please remember that I am trying to give you what I believe are your three best choices while avoiding the whammy. Upset Specials: Dallas over Philadelphia and Denver...
