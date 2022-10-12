ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

New Event With A 1920s Theme Coming To Stearns History Museum

(KNSI) – The Stearns History Museum is hosting a new event designed to be fun and informative for small groups. The first escape room/mission to moonshine evenings are coming to the museum on the first four Thursdays in December. Officials say the idea was discussed a couple of years ago and is now coming to fruition.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

MN woman charged with threatening Somali family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency

BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
BIG LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School

Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
RAMSEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State
kduz.com

Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson

Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
HUTCHINSON, MN
lptv.org

Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
knsiradio.com

Sports Wrap: SR-R and Milaca First Area Teams To Six Wins

(KNSI) – High School Football. (6-1) Sauk Rapids-Rice 33, Moorhead 20: The Storm bounces back after their first loss of the season by controlling a matchup with Moorhead. SR-R had leads of 21-0 and 27-7 before putting it into cruise control late. Quarterback Keegan Patterson threw two touchdown passes, both to Andrew Harren and both from six yards out. Running back Shaun Walrath got 23 carries and picked up 144 yards and two scores on the ground.
MILACA, MN
knsiradio.com

Fall Family Fling Set For Saturday

(KNSI) – The Stearns County Parks Department is putting on the Fall Family Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is a collaborative effort with several public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and assorted groups taking part. Parks Operation Coordinator Sarah Weed says that means there will be a lot of different activities for the whole family.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
MOTLEY, MN
knsiradio.com

Sports Wrap: Sartell Volleyball Back On Winning Track in the CLC; Apollo Boys Soccer Cruises in Section Quarterfinal

(KNSI) – Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send results to news@knsiradio.com. Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20): The Gate City Bank Match of the Week aired on the KNSI Sports Network Thursday night. The Sabres snapped a three-match conference losing streak by downing Fergus Falls in straight sets. Sartell relied on a strong service game, particularly from Aubrey Flynn and Avery Templin, who both recorded multiple aces. On the attack, Brenna McClure and Abby Haus paced Sartell in kills.
SARTELL, MN
knsiradio.com

Three and a Half Year Prison Sentence for Driver in Fatal Crash That Killed Melrose Man

(KNSI) — The 20-year-old man accused of having ten drinks before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash that killed a Melrose man has been sentenced to prison. Joseph Paul Maness was given a sentence of 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. The Minnesota State Patrol, who investigated the crash, said just before 4:00 a.m. February 18th, 20-year-old Joseph P. Maness, of St. Anthony, was driving his Jeep Wrangler west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis when he crashed head-on into a car driven by 30-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo from Melrose near the Plymouth Road exit in Minnetonka. Caraveo died in the crash. His 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
MELROSE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy