knsiradio.com
New Event With A 1920s Theme Coming To Stearns History Museum
(KNSI) – The Stearns History Museum is hosting a new event designed to be fun and informative for small groups. The first escape room/mission to moonshine evenings are coming to the museum on the first four Thursdays in December. Officials say the idea was discussed a couple of years ago and is now coming to fruition.
KELOLAND TV
MN woman charged with threatening Somali family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency
BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash
A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash when his trailer of sugar beets spilled over a Minnesota road on Wednesday. The crash happened in Edwards Township, near Raymond, at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School
Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Person of Interest In Morrison Cty. Stop Sign Shooting Located
(KNSI) – Originally published 10/11 at 3:50 p.m. UPDATE (10/12 3:11 p.m.): The person of interest in the stop sign shooting in Morrison County has been located by sheriff’s deputies. The office says several tips came in that led to personnel being able to find the four-door SUV...
Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents of Phone Scam
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is warning you of a phone scam circulating the area. The sheriff's office says they've received a number of complaints from residents saying they've received a phone call from a person claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office.
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack
Alyssa Marlys Holmberg. Courtesy of Stearns County Jail. A Minnesota woman faces a hate crime charge and several felonies following an alleged attack on residents and officers in Waite Park over the weekend. Prosecutors in Stearns County on Monday charged Alyssa M. Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, with first-degree burglary, two...
lptv.org
Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: SR-R and Milaca First Area Teams To Six Wins
(KNSI) – High School Football. (6-1) Sauk Rapids-Rice 33, Moorhead 20: The Storm bounces back after their first loss of the season by controlling a matchup with Moorhead. SR-R had leads of 21-0 and 27-7 before putting it into cruise control late. Quarterback Keegan Patterson threw two touchdown passes, both to Andrew Harren and both from six yards out. Running back Shaun Walrath got 23 carries and picked up 144 yards and two scores on the ground.
knsiradio.com
Fall Family Fling Set For Saturday
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Parks Department is putting on the Fall Family Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is a collaborative effort with several public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and assorted groups taking part. Parks Operation Coordinator Sarah Weed says that means there will be a lot of different activities for the whole family.
valleynewslive.com
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: Sartell Volleyball Back On Winning Track in the CLC; Apollo Boys Soccer Cruises in Section Quarterfinal
(KNSI) – Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send results to news@knsiradio.com. Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20): The Gate City Bank Match of the Week aired on the KNSI Sports Network Thursday night. The Sabres snapped a three-match conference losing streak by downing Fergus Falls in straight sets. Sartell relied on a strong service game, particularly from Aubrey Flynn and Avery Templin, who both recorded multiple aces. On the attack, Brenna McClure and Abby Haus paced Sartell in kills.
fox9.com
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
knsiradio.com
Three and a Half Year Prison Sentence for Driver in Fatal Crash That Killed Melrose Man
(KNSI) — The 20-year-old man accused of having ten drinks before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash that killed a Melrose man has been sentenced to prison. Joseph Paul Maness was given a sentence of 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. The Minnesota State Patrol, who investigated the crash, said just before 4:00 a.m. February 18th, 20-year-old Joseph P. Maness, of St. Anthony, was driving his Jeep Wrangler west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis when he crashed head-on into a car driven by 30-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo from Melrose near the Plymouth Road exit in Minnetonka. Caraveo died in the crash. His 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
UPDATE: Vehicle, Suspect Involved in Stop Sign Shooting Found
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Authorities say the person involved in shooting a stop sign in Little Falls has been found. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle, along with a person of interest was found Wednesday. On Monday, the sheriff's office received a call a man was shooting...
