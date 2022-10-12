Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive

Read full article on original website
Car caught on fire on Hollywood Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a car fire Saturday night on Hollywood Street in Springfield.
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
East Street bridge linking Southampton to Holyoke reopens
Detour signs and concrete barriers were removed on the new $2.6 million East Street bridge as it opened Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly a year.
One person injured in Jerad Drive fire in Ludlow
Ludlow firefighters are working to put out a fire Wednesday afternoon at a building on Jerad Drive.
House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
Utility pole damaged in Agawam car accident, nearby residents without power
A rollover car accident in Agawam has damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Maple and Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.
Town by Town: October 13
Thunderbirds making final preparations ahead of season opener. 2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting. Across the border in Connecticut, three police officers were shot late Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call. Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at...
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Officials identify victims of Indian Orchard double homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in Indian Orchard earlier this week. Early Wednesday morning, Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of Main Street in the city’s Indian Orchard section for a report of shots fired. When they...
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Pittsfield Chipotle evacuated for hazmat leak
A carbon dioxide leak forced the evacuation of Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield Tuesday afternoon.
Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
Driver charged after driving into truck in South Hadley
South Hadley police have filed charges against a driver whose car flipped over after he crashed into a truck.
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
Wednesday night news update
In this update, police say two men died from gunshot wounds early this morning on the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, there were major school bus disruptions for some Agawam and West Springfield Students this morning, and the FDA has given emergency use authorization to updated COVID boosters for kids as young as five. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow! Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Authorities ID landscaper Robert Stuart as victim of Leicester equipment accident
LEICESTER — A landscaper died Friday when he was trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at a property on King Street. Robert Stuart Jr., 51, owner of Evergreen Lawn Maintenance & Landscape, had been working on the equipment, according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Fire and medical responders, dispatched to...
