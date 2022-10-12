Read full article on original website
Sandy Hook mother: Jury sent a very strong message to Jones and his followers
Nicole Hockley of Sandy Hook Promise joins Morning Joe to discuss Wednesday's verdict that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack for the suffering he caused them by spreading lies on his platforms about the 2012 massacre. Hockley says the verdict made her feel a sense of justice and that good does prevail in the end.Oct. 13, 2022.
Sandy Hook families 'will make Alex Jones pay every last dollar': Attorney
Joshua Koskoff, attorney for Sandy Hook families, joins Morning Joe to discuss the verdict that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack for the suffering he caused them by spreading lies on his platforms about the 2012 massacre.Oct. 13, 2022.
Why Alex Jones' 'world of lies' cannot withstand verdict
The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack for the suffering he caused them by spreading lies on his platforms about the 2012 massacre, a Connecticut jury found on Wednesday. Reporter Ben Collins and George Conway join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 13, 2022.
Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones
On Wednesday, a Connecticut court ordered alt-right influencer Alex Jones to pay $965-million dollars in damages to families of 8 Sandy Hook victims and an FBI officer, who Jones has publicly maligned over the years. On December 14, 2012, a gunman walked into Newtown Elementary School and killed 26 people. Immediately after the horrific murders, Jones began telling his followers that incident was fictional. “I wanted to be a mom. I wanted to focus on my surviving son,” says Nicole Hockley, whose son was killed in Sandy Hook. Instead, Hockley says she received threats online and at home. “I'm always afraid because you never know who’s around you that might believe Alex Jones's lies and think that you are a traitor or think that you’re having a government payout– think that your son never died or never lived– that you’re just a crisis actress. It affects everything about me and makes it very hard to just be a mom who lost her son.” Hockley says she doesn’t know if the historic verdict will stop Jones. He may be too “narcissistic” to grasp the consequences of his actions. However, she hopes the billion-dollar verdicts against him will deter others from spreading lies to hurt people for profit. “We all have to be more critical about our thinking.”Oct. 15, 2022.
Parkland father expected a death sentence for gunman: 'I wasn't prepared to hear something else'
Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, joined Andrea Mitchell with his shocked reaction after a jury recommended that the Parkland gunman, who shot and killed his daughter in 2018, be sentenced to life in prison without parole, rather than receive the death penalty. "For the past almost five years, I have prepared myself mentally and physically for this day. And so I thought I was prepared to hear anything yesterday. But I think that may well have been because I expected to hear the death sentence. I realized yesterday, I wasn't prepared to hear something else," he says.Oct. 14, 2022.
Father of Parkland shooting victim reacts to verdict of life without parole for gunman
“We are still trying to deal with the shock, surprise, and disbelief.” Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was one of 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, speaks about his frustrations with the jury's verdict.Oct. 14, 2022.
