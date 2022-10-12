ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes looking for newcomers to step up for injured players at tight end, offensive line

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Miami’s offensive line took two big hits when it needed its linemen the most.

Inside the North Carolina 2-yard line on Saturday, center Jakai Clark and right guard Justice Oluwaseun suffered injuries on back-to-back plays. Oregon transfers Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu replaced Clark and Oluwaseun, respectively.

With the backup linemen in, the Hurricanes failed to get a sufficient push on the line and ultimately failed to score. It proved costly in what turned out to be a three-point loss to the Tar Heels.

“We have to prepare those guys for those opportunities,” offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said. “Obviously, it was unpleasant to see the injuries go back-to-back plays because it obviously affects us when we don’t have as much depth from an offensive-line standpoint. We’ve got to get some guys back healthy, get some guys back fresh But ultimately, that’s the game of football. You’ve got to deal with the adversity as much as you deal with success.”

Clark looks likely to return for Miami’s road game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, coach Mario Cristobal said Wednesday. But Oluwaseun’s immediate future is less clear. Cristobal said Monday that the right guard’s injury was more serious than Clark’s. On Wednesday, Cristobal said Oluwaseun needs further evaluation.

Additionally, offensive tackle Zion Nelson’s status will be decided on Saturday. The veteran tackle has played in only two of Miami’s five games this season after suffering a setback to the knee he had surgery on in the offseason.

If Clark does not play, Denis will likely fill in again. Denis played 60 snaps in the loss to North Carolina and earned a 55.9 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He had a 61.9 pass-blocking grade and a 58.2 run-blocking grade. So far this season, he has a 64.8 overall offensive grade with a 66.3 pass-blocking grade and a 71.6 run-blocking grade.

Sagapolu will likely fill in for Oluwaseun after entering the game when the right guard suffered his injury. Sagapolu played 59 snaps against the Tar Heels, earning a 52.2 offensive score with a 41.8 pass-blocking score and a 50.7 run-blocking score.

“We’ve had our fair share of injuries on the offensive side; I don’t think there’s any secret to that,” Gattis said. “We’re not a very deep unit when it comes to that. But every man has got to understand that the next man has the opportunity. They’ve got to step up and be prepared. You’re going to start seeing some new faces, some new roles being increased for some of our players. And that’s the approach that everyone has to take. We’ve just got to prepare the next man and have them ready for their number to be called.”

The Hurricanes also need freshman Jaleel Skinner to step up at tight end now that sophomore Elijah Arroyo is out for the remainder of the season.

Skinner, who was a four-star prospect coming out of powerhouse Bradenton IMG Academy, played more on Saturday than he did in his previous two appearances this season, getting on the field for 23 offensive snaps. He had three catches for 40 yards.

Skinner is listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds, making him tied with Will Mallory for the tallest tight end, but he is also the lightest. While Skinner has shown he can be a weapon catching the ball, Gattis said they want him to add weight and strength so he can become a better blocker. In limited blocking attempts so far this season, Skinner has a 70.3 pass-blocking score and a 41.5 run-blocking score.

“We’ve got to continue to improve his body, right?” Gattis said. “Obviously, we want to continue to increase weight throughout the season, increase strength, get him ready from a physicality standpoint. But now it’s just executing at a very high level. Every rep in practice is so important. Obviously, Jaleel’s a true freshman and now he’s thrust into a big-time role.”

Although the freshman tight end showed his ability in the passing game, the lasting moment from Saturday’s loss was Skinner’s catch on the Hurricanes’ penultimate offensive play. He caught a pass from Tyler Van Dyke but could not get out of bounds to stop the clock. Miami had to hurry its next play with time ticking away, and a rushed Van Dyke threw a game-sealing interception.

“There was obviously some things that he probably wants back, but that was his first real game experience,” Gattis said. “So now you’re thrusting some of those young guys out there, and they’ve got to prepare themselves. No longer do you have that freshman tag on you anymore.

“Now you’re out there as a starter and people are going to expect and demand that you play at a level to be able to hold your own.”

