Windham girls’ soccer team struggles during early season
The early season has been a struggle for the Windham High School varsity girls’ soccer team.
The Whippets opened the season with a loss to Wheeler, on Sept. 10, followed up by a win over the New London team. Another win over Windham Tech, on Oct. 3, left the Whippets with a 2-7 record as of press time.
The Windham High School varsity girls’ soccer team is coached by Stephen Smith, assisted by Michael Clancy.
Catch the Whippets at home on Thursday, Oct. 20 when they take on Ellis Tech, beginning at 6 p.m.
