ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, CT

Windham girls’ soccer team struggles during early season

By Melanie Savage, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065MIV_0iWNdmYd00
Windham goalkeeper Asia Jones is introduced to the field, at the start of an Oct. 7 varsity girls' soccer game against Bacon Academy. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

The early season has been a struggle for the Windham High School varsity girls’ soccer team.

The Whippets opened the season with a loss to Wheeler, on Sept. 10, followed up by a win over the New London team. Another win over Windham Tech, on Oct. 3, left the Whippets with a 2-7 record as of press time.

The Windham High School varsity girls’ soccer team is coached by Stephen Smith, assisted by Michael Clancy.

Catch the Whippets at home on Thursday, Oct. 20 when they take on Ellis Tech, beginning at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 13, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook has seen things improve this week, with some calmer weather, and the opening of fall blackfish season. False albacore reports have been quiet since the weather blew through last week, but the striped bass action is picking up the slack. There are school to slot bass all over the sound feeding on peanut bunker, big fish on the reefs and rips, and fish of all sizes harassing the bunker schools in the river. The tautog action is very strong, with quality fish coming from water as shallow as 10 feet! If you’re having trouble finding keepers, don’t be afraid to fish some smaller, isolated rockpiles, as you’ll likely find fish on all of them, and the smaller pieces aren’t generally fished as hard. There are some big sea bass in the mix with the blackfish, and you can also find some nice sea bass by dropping a jig underneath the schoolie striper blitzes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Eyewitness News

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacon Academy#The Windham High School#Whippets#Windham Tech#Ellis Tech#Tribune Content Agency
i95 ROCK

I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib

I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 North in Old Lyme closed due to crash

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 North in Old Lyme is currently shut down due to a rollover car accident. DOT officials say the accident happened between Exits 70 and 71. State police reported injuries, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known. LifeStar responded to the scene,...
OLD LYME, CT
WTNH.com

Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital robot allows for precise hernia surgeries

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A four-armed robot at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London is changing how doctors perform hernia surgeries. Depending on what tools are attached to those arms, the Da Vinci Robot is able to perform multiple types of extremely precise hernia surgeries. It’s possible because the robot’s arms are able […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
iheart.com

Meet Kingsley! The Young and Active Boy Looking for His Forever Home!

We are so happy to let you know that Kingsley is all healed up, doing great in foster and ready to find his forever home! Kingsley is an approximately 2-3 year old pittie mix with the most smoochable mug you have ever seen! He was found in a park in Hartford emaciated with horrible wounds on his legs. After a month of frequent bandage changes, hugs and kisses and a nice steady diet, he is plumped up and prancing around like nothing ever happened. He’s the true example of a dog’s resilience. Some things about Kingsley: he seems to enjoy the water and did great taking his first bath! He loves playing with his toys and playing hide and seek. He’s excellent on a leash and great for car rides. He has started jogging and would be a great jogging partner. In addition to being handsome, he is also super smart and learns new tricks and training techniques every day. He is a true people pleaser. He’s a young, active boy that would enjoy an active family. Kingsley is enjoying the attention and love he has always deserved and because of that, he on occasion has displayed some anxiety when his fosters are not around. They are working on this. He has been an active member at a local doggy day care which has been very helpful with his activity level and mild anxiety. He just loves being around people. Older kids 12+ ok. As for other dogs – he is great with submissive dogs. Unknown about cats. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy