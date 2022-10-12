The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.

