Michigan State

My Magic GR

Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State

Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
WNDU

Whitmer, Dixon participate in debate ahead of November midterms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer squared off in a debate hosted by our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. The Democrat incumbent and her Republican challenger took every chance to sling mud at the other, while also attempting to show voters...
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
