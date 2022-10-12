Read full article on original website
Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State
Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lower flags in honor of identified World War II soldier
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier. The flags will be lowered on Monday (Oct. 17) to honor the service of Private First-Class soldier Lowell...
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
Michigan Bill Could Mean Life in Prison for Parents or Docs Who Allow Gender Transition Treatment for Minors
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature this week could mean life in prison for any parent or doctor who "consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child." The measure—H.B. 6454—amends the state's child abuse statute to define such actions as child abuse in the first degree.
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
'Cruel and sadistic': MI Attorney General, Humane Society team up to investigate, prosecute animal abuse
Michigan’s Attorney General along with the Michigan Humane are cracking down on animal abusers and dog fighting rings, Dana Nessel announced on Thursday.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
WNDU
Whitmer, Dixon participate in debate ahead of November midterms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer squared off in a debate hosted by our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. The Democrat incumbent and her Republican challenger took every chance to sling mud at the other, while also attempting to show voters...
Most Popular Michigan Baby Names by Year From 1980-2021
Check out the top male and female baby names from 1980-2021 in Michigan. Deciding on a name for a baby can be a tough choice for parents. Typically, parents want that name to either be a unique name or a name that somehow honors the family. In Michigan, unique names are not a strong point.
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo
Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season
Beware of the Halloween Karen. No matter what the occasion or what you are celebrating, there will always be at least one person out there that will try to ruin your fun. When it comes to Halloween, most would think that people around them would be having a good time, but that is not always the case.
