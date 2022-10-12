Read full article on original website
High school football scores for Week 9: Vote for your Player of the Week
The Friday Frenzy crew will be in Northern Kentucky for Highlands at Covington Catholic, but there will be plenty of coverage for other teams across the Tri-State.
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Panthers Firing Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers made a huge change to their coaching staff this week, firing Matt Rhule and replacing him with Steve Wilks. Several players inside Carolina's locker room were asked about Rhule's departure this week, including All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey admit that it's tough to see a coach...
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama
Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Look: Basketball World Reacts To The Patrick Ewing Video
Patrick Ewing couldn't believe that so many of his players didn't recognize some former NBA players in a recent video. Ewing, who's the men's head basketball coach at Georgetown, was reacting to a video where his players were asked to guess the name of a former NBA player by just looking at a picture.
NBA・
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Surprising Admission
Geno Smith is one of the best stories of the early 2022 season. It feels like ages ago that he battled Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting spot this summer. It's safe to say Pete Carroll isn't making a quarterback change anytime soon. However, he still went out of his way to praise his backup.
What could happen if Tennessee fans storm football field if Vols beat Alabama?
A storm has been brewing for 24 years. Tennessee football fans held off storming the field after after beating Florida on Sept. 24. UT had not beaten the Gators since 2016 and had lost 16 of their 17 previous meetings. However if the 15-year losing streak against Alabama is broken at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), a sellout crowd of more than 100,000 may feel compelled to leave their seats to celebrate....
What Kenny Pickett Said About Tom Brady Before Bucs-Steelers Game
There's a bit of an experience gap between Kenny Pickett and Tom Brady. Pickett was nearing his second birthday when the New England Patriots drafted Brady in 2000. Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the rookie's second NFL start and the future Hall of Famer's 369th (including 47 playoff games).
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
One of the top showdowns in the entire country up to this point of the season is set to take place as the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travels to the hostile environment of Knoxville to take on the #6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Join us for our College Football odds series, where our Alabama-Tennessee prediction and pick will be revealed.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Awful Start
The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers are off to an absolutely brutal start in 2022 — particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The team has yet to score more than 20 points since their 23-20 Week 1 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming off a brutal 38-3 loss...
NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick
Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News
Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
NFL・
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever
Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
NBA・
College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL・
