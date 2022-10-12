ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Reacts To Panthers Firing Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers made a huge change to their coaching staff this week, firing Matt Rhule and replacing him with Steve Wilks. Several players inside Carolina's locker room were asked about Rhule's departure this week, including All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey admit that it's tough to see a coach...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama

Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Basketball World Reacts To The Patrick Ewing Video

Patrick Ewing couldn't believe that so many of his players didn't recognize some former NBA players in a recent video. Ewing, who's the men's head basketball coach at Georgetown, was reacting to a video where his players were asked to guess the name of a former NBA player by just looking at a picture.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Surprising Admission

Geno Smith is one of the best stories of the early 2022 season. It feels like ages ago that he battled Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting spot this summer. It's safe to say Pete Carroll isn't making a quarterback change anytime soon. However, he still went out of his way to praise his backup.
SEATTLE, WA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

What could happen if Tennessee fans storm football field if Vols beat Alabama?

A storm has been brewing for 24 years. Tennessee football fans held off storming the field after after beating Florida on Sept. 24. UT had not beaten the Gators since 2016 and had lost 16 of their 17 previous meetings. However if the 15-year losing streak against Alabama is broken at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), a sellout crowd of more than 100,000 may feel compelled to leave their seats to celebrate....
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

What Kenny Pickett Said About Tom Brady Before Bucs-Steelers Game

There's a bit of an experience gap between Kenny Pickett and Tom Brady. Pickett was nearing his second birthday when the New England Patriots drafted Brady in 2000. Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the rookie's second NFL start and the future Hall of Famer's 369th (including 47 playoff games).
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick

Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News

Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
NFL
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Spun

