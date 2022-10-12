Read full article on original website
Oxford Leader
Having fun raising funds at Clear Lake
Nothing like not having to be in class and be able to get some fresh, crisp fall air. That’s what students at Clear Lake Elementary enjoyed on Sept. 30. The students annual “fundrun” helps the school raise fund for things like school equipment, classroom supplies, field trips, celebrations and assemblies. Each class is a team and they compete to raise the most funds. The schools goal this year was to raise $20,000. As of last Friday, students had raised over $24,200. Pictured here is kindergartener Jace Maskill crawling through bales of hay. More photos of the fun inside! Photo by Missy Zellen. We asked for photos and received more than we could publish. Below are more of your entries. Thank you! — Don Rush.
Chicago Park District hosting Halloween events through the end of the month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is a couple of weeks away and the Chicago Park District has plenty of ways to celebrate.From now until Oct. 31, various city parks will have haunted houses, parties, movie screenings, arts and crafts, and more. There will also be a Halloween "On the Block" party. Starting Oct. 24, a traveling van will visit neighborhoods offering trick-or-treaters a chance to enjoy games and candy.Below are the locations and times:Monday, Oct. 24 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Davis Square Park Renaissance ParkTuesday, Oct. 25 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Kilbourn Park Meyering ParkWednesday, Oct. 26 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Willye B. White Park Rosenblum ParkThursday, Oct. 27 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Franklin Park Columbus ParkFriday, Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Piotrowski Park Carver ParkMore information on the Halloween-themed events can be found on the Chicago Park District website.
