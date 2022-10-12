The Uintah Basin Railway project continues to move forward. During a recent presentation to the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce, Senator Ron Winterton shared that the process of acquiring the right of way is nearly complete and construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Governor Spencer Cox also commented on the progress of the Uintah Basin Railway during a recent trip to the Uintah Basin as part of his 360 tour. Governor Cox said the latest news is positive having secured the approvals from the Forest Service. As far as possible litigation against the rail, Cox said it will not come as a surprise and that they have been very careful to follow the law every step of the way in order to be successful if litigation arises. During his visit to the Basin, Governor Cox said he was shown news articles dating back to the 1890s all about the need for rail in the Uintah Basin. “This is a long time coming,” stated Cox. “I’m more optimistic than I’ve ever been that we are going to get this done.”

VERNAL, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO