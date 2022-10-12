Read full article on original website
Oil Field Fire In South Uintah County Under Investigation
Fire crews responded to an oil field fire in south Uintah County on Thursday. Naples Fire Chief Brett Reynolds shares that at 6:13am, Naples Fire was paged to a report of two gas separators on fire 2 miles south of the Mountain Fuel Bridge south of Vernal. “Upon arriving we found a small building attached to the separators had exploded, completely destroying the building,” explains Reynolds. “Thankfully nobody was at the location when it occurred and there were no injuries. The employees of the company who owns the location worked in an appropriate and professional manner to shut off all the gas flowing to the location and the remaining fire was quickly extinguished.” The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Governor Cox Comments On Uintah Basin Railway
The Uintah Basin Railway project continues to move forward. During a recent presentation to the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce, Senator Ron Winterton shared that the process of acquiring the right of way is nearly complete and construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Governor Spencer Cox also commented on the progress of the Uintah Basin Railway during a recent trip to the Uintah Basin as part of his 360 tour. Governor Cox said the latest news is positive having secured the approvals from the Forest Service. As far as possible litigation against the rail, Cox said it will not come as a surprise and that they have been very careful to follow the law every step of the way in order to be successful if litigation arises. During his visit to the Basin, Governor Cox said he was shown news articles dating back to the 1890s all about the need for rail in the Uintah Basin. “This is a long time coming,” stated Cox. “I’m more optimistic than I’ve ever been that we are going to get this done.”
Roosevelt City Getting Ready for Autumn Fest
The Roosevelt Arts, Parks, and Recreation Committee will be presenting a wonderful fall activity, the Autumn Fest on October 22nd. There will be a car show, a pie contest, a chili contest, and a biggest pumpkin contest. So all those who grow impressive pumpkins or have an amazing pie or chili recipe, it is your time to shine. Call Vanessa Oakes at 435-315-8414 to sign up. Vanessa is also the person to contact if you want to be a vendor at the event (only $20 dollars for a space). Judging for the pumpkin contest starts at 5pm and pie and chili contest judging will begin at 6pm that Saturday. The car show goes from 3pm to 6pm and the Trunk or Treat is from 6pm to 9pm. To be part of the car show, text Chopper at 801-455-3219.
Dinosaurland During Fall Break
Have you had some fun with Dinosaurlands Passport to Summer activities? Well Dinosaurland has now come up with a checklist of fun things to do for fall break. Complete 10 of the 15 activities on the checklist to be entered to win a $100 dollar gift card from one of the following places: Basin Sports, Little Sweet Pea, 4 Brothers Pizza, Grandma Dots, or The Country Bear. Some of the activities include visiting Hotel Vernal Haunt, attend Dinocon, go play at the park, visit a mural, watch a Halloween movie and do a fall art project. Share photos of your fall fun on Facebook with the hashtag #dinosaurlandfallbreak22. To enter the contest, get the activities for fall break checklist and submit it to visitdinosaurland@gmail.com or drop it off at the tourism office.The checklist needs to be submitted by October 18th and winners will be announced October 19th.
Two Males With Gunshot Wounds In Extremely Critical Condition
Little information has been released on a reported shooting that took place in Maeser yesterday. “Just after 8:00am on Thursday morning, Uintah County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Sun Ridge subdivision in Maeser on the report of a shooting,” shares the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. “When deputies arrived, they found two adult males on scene that had sustained gunshot wounds. The two males were transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.” As of Thursday night, no additional information had been released though the Sheriff’s Office shared that the incident is under investigation and there is no threat to the public.
No motive yet in the Apparent Murder-Suicide in Uintah County.
Just after 8:00 a.m. on October 13, Uintah County Sheriff Deputy’s responded to a residence in the Sun Ridge subdivision in Maeser on the report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found two adult males in separate bedrooms who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to an area hospital in critical condition, however they later died from their injuries.
Man killed by son-in-law in Uintah County murder-suicide
Police say two people are dead after a man shot his father-in-law in Uintah County early Thursday morning before shooting himself.
Audience Chooses Ending In Vernal Theatre: Live’s Production ‘Clue The Musical’
Mystery and music combine to tell a classic who-dun-it tale in Vernal Theatre: Live’s upcoming production of ‘Clue The Musical’ and the best part is that there will be a different ending each night. Before the show, three audience members will help choose cards that represent the potenial murderers, weapons, and rooms, meaning there are 216 possible endings! Isaac Merrick is having a blast in the role of Mrs. White and is excited for audiences to join the fun. “I’ve always loved Clue,” shares Merrick. “Ever since I was little I liked playing the board game and watching the movie. When I found out there was a musical, I knew I wanted to do it.” Merrick says it is a fun challenge to learn different lines for different scenarios and is eager to add the element of a live audience. The show is described as having “comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score [to] carry the investigation from room to room.” It runs select nights from October 21st through the 29th. Visit www.vernaltheatre.com for tickets and more information.
