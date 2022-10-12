ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Shop#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink
Mashed

Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults

The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.
DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

How to turn tea into nonalcoholic cocktails with deep, complex flavors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Walk into a fine-dining restaurant, flip to the chef's tasting menu and you often will find wine pairings available. If alcohol-free beverage options are on offer - they should be, if the restaurant wants to stay relevant - they will probably involve tea.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lootpress

International Delight announces new cinnamon churro iced coffee flavor

(LOOTPRESS) – International Delight Iced Coffee is thrilling Flavor Nation this fall with the launch of its NEW Cinnamon Churro Iced Coffee. On shelves now, the brand known for its flavor innovation is giving iced coffee lovers a new offering with the taste of sweet and spice, inspired by the fresh-made churros they know and love. One sip of International Delight Cinnamon Churro Iced Coffee delights tastebuds with an unmistakable, indulgent creaminess perfectly blended with a burst of sweet cinnamon flavor. The new, modern offering taps into emerging trends of international and dessert-inspired products, bringing a new kind of party on ice to the brand’s lineup, unlike any other iced coffee on grocery shelves today.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

This coffee robot is a one-touch espresso maker for both snobs and slobs

On a recent Tuesday morning in New York, Sahand Dilmaghani was drinking an iced latte macchiato—foamed milk topped with a double shot of espresso over a handful of ice cubes. Going for what Dilmaghani says is “a drier, frappe vibe,” the milk was frothed with extra aeration. Poured into an elegant clear glass he showed off on a video call, it was the kind of drink one would find in a hip café, with single-origin beans, minimalist furnishings, and unexpectedly high prices.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

7-Eleven's New Limited-Time Slurpee Flavor Packs A 'Freshly Picked' Punch

If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point during the last year, there's a good chance you know what Sophia Pelton considers to be the sign of a lush, lavish lifestyle. "To me, the height of luxury is drinking three liquids at once. You know, like, one for fun, one for hydration, and then one for energy," the comedian explained in a TikTok video last October. "In those moments I just feel like I have it all. I am living large and I am a little prince," she said.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

You Can Save Nearly $40 on This Amazon-Favorite Espresso & Cappuccino Machine — Today Only

It’s hard getting by the week without a proper cup of coffee. We all have the go-to drink that makes us feel like we could take on anything that the day has in store for us. However, taking the trip to Starbucks or the local coffee shop just sometimes isn’t in our schedule, and our coffee machine isn’t able to make the perfectly foamed espressos we’re craving. Luckily, one of the top-selling espresso machines on Amazon is on rare sale for nearly 20 percent off. The sleek machine of our dreams is an Amazon Choice for espresso machines, garnering nearly a...
SHOPPING
CNET

Keep Your Beer Cold and Your Coffee Hot With the $24 Brumate Hopsulator Trio (Save $6)

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. It wasn't until I received a Brumate can cooler as a gift last year that I knew I had been missing out. But let me back up and explain. I had been using cloth koozies to "insulate" my drinks in an attempt to keep them cold in the hot summer months, only to be left with a damp koozie by the end of the day and White Claws that were lukewarm by the final sip. With the Brumate, I can leave a can inside for three hours (yes, I've done this) and it's still cold.
SHOPPING
archziner.com

7 Unique Uses of Orange Peels in Everyday Life

Oranges are among the most loved fruits. They are aromatic, zesty, healthy, and super juicy! Most people drink orange juice every morning, while others prefer to eat the whole fruit. What these two cases have in common tho is that no one actually uses the orange peels that usually end up in the trash! The reason for that is that many people don’t have a clue about all the amazing uses of orange peels in everyday life! From repelling snails from the garden to cleaning the microwave with ease, orange peels should not be underestimated at all! In this article, we will show you great hacks that will help you use up your orange peels in amazing ways you never knew about before:
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

The best drip coffee makers of 2022: Ninja, Oxo, Hamilton Beach and more

For a lot of us, a good cup of coffee can make or break the morning — and even the day. So our at-home brewing setup has gotta be solid. While we don’t mind manual methods like the pour-over or the French press, on busy weekday mornings nothing beats an automatic drip for sheer convenience. But finding the right coffeemaker is not necessarily easy. There are so many options out there. That's why we put together this list for you. We've assembled great automatic drip coffeemakers in a range of prices — from $26 to $238 — so you can find your perfect match.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

The best drip coffee makers of 2022

We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Packs of soup sold at Sainsbury's recalled over potential health risk

Packs of a noodle soup sold at Sainsbury's have been pulled from the shelves due to a potential health risk. Itsu is recalling its chilled Itsu Noodle Soup Veg Gyoza and Greens because some packs have been mispacked with a prawn gyoza. This contains crustaceans, which is not mentioned on...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy