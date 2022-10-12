The State Superintendent of Public Instruction visited schools in Uintah School District this week and had plenty of positives to share about her experience. “Quality instruction is on full display and is the expectation for every teacher in every classroom,” shared Superintendent Sydnee Dickson. “I appreciate seeing the systemic work play out in a cohesive and coherent manner. Academic expectations are high with supports in place for students to meet and exceed expectations. Teachers are engaged in feedback loops to help reach their goals of improvement and student outcomes. The leaders at each school I visited are top notch; setting the tone and culture of expectations while giving credit to their team of educators and staff for improvements that are on the rise,” she continued. “Students were engaged, conversant about what they were learning, and expressed positivity about their school and teachers. At each school students were able to describe what they were learning and the process of how they were learning the concept.” Uintah Schools Superintendent Rick Woodford thanked Dickson for taking the time to visit Uintah schools. “I believe we would have received similar feedback had we selected any combination of three schools for her to visit in our district,” Woodford said. “I am proud of the work we are doing to improve student culture and student learning in our schools.”

UINTAH, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO