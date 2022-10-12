ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

2 men found shot to death in car identified

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the two men found dead in a car earlier this week. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, just before 2 a.m., Jamahl Akeem William Nash, 32, and Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall, 42, were found shot in a car that had crashed into a fire hydrant in the 16000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon near Holladay Park in Northeast Portland's Lloyd District, police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Holladay Street. Portland Police officers say they found an "injured male victim"...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portlanders split on reported incoming ban on unsanctioned camping

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to make a major announcement on homelessness next week. Wheeler’s office wouldn’t release many details but sent KATU the following statement:. “City Commissioner Dan Ryan and I want to complete our outreach to elected leaders who have key...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Six kittens rescued from under Salem house

SALEM, Ore. — Marion County firefighters rescued six kittens Wednesday after the feline family ended up getting stuck under a home in Salem. Marion County Fire District 1 was called out at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Auburn Road. The homeowner called them to help rescue...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Renewed calls for Portland police fix two years after riots

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people attended Wednesday night's PCCEP forum to share their thoughts and experiences with the Independent Monitor, the group looking into the actions of Portland police during the riots in 2020. The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing moderated the event that was held virtually. For...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit in North Portland faces multiple surgeries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver while he was crossing the street in North Portland. On Oct. 7, Jesus Gutierrez was hit by a driver near North Ensign Street and Basin Avenue. Jessica Gonzalez, Gutierrez’s wife, says she believes the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Mayor to ban unsanctioned camping

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is preparing to make a major move on homeless camping. KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week say next week he plans to announce an effort to ban unsanctioned camping across the city. The plan reportedly includes building three sanctioned camps that...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man accused of voyeurism in Vancouver schools appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver man accused of voyeurism in schools was in court Friday. According to court documents, James Mattson worked as a custodian and had access to Alki Middle School and Skyview High School. The sheriff’s office says he took videos in the women’s staff bathrooms at...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions:' Neighbors lose hope city will fix problems

PORTLAND, Ore. — The neighborhood near Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street is crying out for help but holds out little hope that it’ll actually get it. Like many of our “City in Crisis” stories, we found crime and homeless, but here’s what’s different this time: people are losing hope that it will ever get better again.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman in deputy-involved shooting faces attempted aggravated murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. — The second suspect in a deputy-involved shooting in the Lloyd District last week has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on a long list of charges, including attempted aggravated murder, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The sheriff’s office also identified...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

ScareGrounds PDX returns to Oaks Amusement Park

Portland, Ore. — What could be creepier than a historic amusement park filled with monsters? That's what you'll find at ScareGrounds PDX. It's back at Oaks Amusement Park in SE Portland this Halloween season. Haunt Manager Natalie Williams says it's bigger and better than ever before. "This is the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Protesters want improvements to Powell Boulevard where bicyclist killed

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a mix of emotion and action, protesters lined the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Wearing bright colors, they formed human bike lanes and bike boxes, something they say used to be at this intersection until the Oregon Department of Transportation took them out.
PORTLAND, OR

