FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland officer shoots man reportedly chasing people with knife downtown
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer shot and wounded a man in downtown Portland on Friday night who was reportedly chasing people with a knife, the Portland Police Bureau said. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police said they were detaining him...
2 men found shot to death in car identified
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the two men found dead in a car earlier this week. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, just before 2 a.m., Jamahl Akeem William Nash, 32, and Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall, 42, were found shot in a car that had crashed into a fire hydrant in the 16000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon near Holladay Park in Northeast Portland's Lloyd District, police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Holladay Street. Portland Police officers say they found an "injured male victim"...
Portlanders split on reported incoming ban on unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to make a major announcement on homelessness next week. Wheeler’s office wouldn’t release many details but sent KATU the following statement:. “City Commissioner Dan Ryan and I want to complete our outreach to elected leaders who have key...
Infant dies in the hospital nearly a month after rollover crash in Longview, Washington
An infant has died at the hospital Thursday, nearly a month after being injured in a rollover crash in Southwest Washington. The crash happened on the morning of September 19 in the Longview area. An SUV rolled several times and landed upside down in a drainage slough along Industrial Way near 26th Avenue.
Six kittens rescued from under Salem house
SALEM, Ore. — Marion County firefighters rescued six kittens Wednesday after the feline family ended up getting stuck under a home in Salem. Marion County Fire District 1 was called out at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Auburn Road. The homeowner called them to help rescue...
Renewed calls for Portland police fix two years after riots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people attended Wednesday night's PCCEP forum to share their thoughts and experiences with the Independent Monitor, the group looking into the actions of Portland police during the riots in 2020. The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing moderated the event that was held virtually. For...
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
Pedestrian hit in North Portland faces multiple surgeries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver while he was crossing the street in North Portland. On Oct. 7, Jesus Gutierrez was hit by a driver near North Ensign Street and Basin Avenue. Jessica Gonzalez, Gutierrez’s wife, says she believes the...
Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
Willamette Week: Mayor to ban unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is preparing to make a major move on homeless camping. KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week say next week he plans to announce an effort to ban unsanctioned camping across the city. The plan reportedly includes building three sanctioned camps that...
Man accused of voyeurism in Vancouver schools appears in court
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver man accused of voyeurism in schools was in court Friday. According to court documents, James Mattson worked as a custodian and had access to Alki Middle School and Skyview High School. The sheriff’s office says he took videos in the women’s staff bathrooms at...
Biden has busy second day in Portland with town hall, reception for Tina Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden has a busy Saturday in the Rose City as his three-day visit to western states comes to an end. Air Force One touched down at the Portland International Airport Friday evening, and the president spoke at a volunteer event with Oregon Democrats. At...
'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore set to be released, victim advocates want emergency order
PORTLAND, Ore. — Richard Gillmore, the serial rapist known as the "Jogging Rapist" because he ran through Portland neighborhoods scouting out victims and coming back later to attack them, is set to get out of prison on parole in December. Gillmore's been locked up for nearly 36 years after...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions:' Neighbors lose hope city will fix problems
PORTLAND, Ore. — The neighborhood near Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street is crying out for help but holds out little hope that it’ll actually get it. Like many of our “City in Crisis” stories, we found crime and homeless, but here’s what’s different this time: people are losing hope that it will ever get better again.
Woman in deputy-involved shooting faces attempted aggravated murder charge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The second suspect in a deputy-involved shooting in the Lloyd District last week has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on a long list of charges, including attempted aggravated murder, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The sheriff’s office also identified...
ScareGrounds PDX returns to Oaks Amusement Park
Portland, Ore. — What could be creepier than a historic amusement park filled with monsters? That's what you'll find at ScareGrounds PDX. It's back at Oaks Amusement Park in SE Portland this Halloween season. Haunt Manager Natalie Williams says it's bigger and better than ever before. "This is the...
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County, deputies say
GRESHAM, Ore. — Someone died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Gresham, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported at about 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Orient Driver near Bluff Road. Deputies say the passenger died in the crash. The...
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
Protesters want improvements to Powell Boulevard where bicyclist killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — In a mix of emotion and action, protesters lined the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 26th Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Wearing bright colors, they formed human bike lanes and bike boxes, something they say used to be at this intersection until the Oregon Department of Transportation took them out.
