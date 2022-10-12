ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
petpress.net

7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds

Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Forbes Advisor

Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog

“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
PetsRadar

Best cat hammocks 2022: Let your feline hang out in style

The best cat hammocks provide a wonderful place for your kitty to hang out. As well as giving your cats a higher vantage point from which to survey their surroundings, hammocks are comfortable and luxurious. They also look great in the home and provide a lovely talking point while saving space and providing a sense of safety.
a-z-animals.com

15 Types of White Cats

The pristine beauty of a white cat… don’t these elegant beauties always turn heads? Since white cats are not linked to any one breed, they can grace us with their presence from many different types of cats! However, getting just the right mix of genetics to produce a white cat is complicated, which is why these snowy furballs are so rare. In fact, only 5% of cats have white coats! So, what types of white cats are out there? Let’s take a look!
