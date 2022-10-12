Read full article on original website
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Commissioners To Install Naloxboxes in all Camden County Schools to Protect Students and Staff
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners joined state and local officials on Thursday to unveil a new program that will install secure Naloxboxes in every school across Camden County. The launch of this program is in direct response to the ongoing opioid public health crisis that took more than 100,000 lives last year throughout the nation and more than 300 residents in Camden County. In addition, a 12-year-old student in the county was the victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose earlier this year due to the opioid crisis.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Crash Involving Capital Heath Paramedic Unit Injures Three
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Three people were injured this morning after a crash involving a Capital Health Paramedic unit 95 at the intersection of Bellevue Ave and Prospect Street. The crash happened just before 7:00 A.M. We were told that Paramedic unit 95 was responding to a medical emergency when they found themselves in one; one of the medics had to be cut from the passenger side of the vehicle. Both Paramedics were transported to the hospital, one with a trauma alert and another, and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. Trenton Emergency Medical Services transported everyone to Capital Health Trauma center.
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure Friday
48-hour closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs.Morristown Minute. I-295 northbound to Pennsylvania double right lane closures are expected to affect Friday (10/14) evening rush hour.
Route 195 ramps in NJ to close for litter pickup Wednesday, Thursday
Ramps at a major Central Jersey interstate interchange will close for several hours Wednesday and Thursday for trash collection. The New Jersey DOT will close the ramps in Hamilton Township from Route 195 west to Route 295 northbound (Exit 1B) headed towards Lawrence and to Route 295 southbound (Exit 1A) for Camden will close between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Trenton, NJ man charged with concealing remains of dead girlfriend
TRENTON — The boyfriend of a 41-year-old woman found dead in a basement has been charged with moving and concealing her remains. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on Oct. 12 in New York, in connection with the death of Corrine Daniels. Performing a well-being check on Park...
east-windsor.nj.us
Lt. Jason Hart Sworn In as New East Windsor Township Chief of Police
Lieutenant Jason Hart was sworn in as East Windsor Township’s new Chief of Police by East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov, at a ceremony in the Municipal Courtroom, attended by large numbers of Township officials, police officers and family and friends. Chief Hart’s appointment follows the retirement of Chief of Police James Geary, who served 27 years with the police department.
This Bucks County Town Will Soon Have a New Monument, a Perfect Spot for Local Advertisers
Another massive monument will soon grace the roads of Bucks County, with local advertisers eyeing the upcoming structure. Damon C. Williams wrote about the new structure for the Bucks County Courier Times. A 40-foot sign, with a digital screen and clock, is set to be erected in Bensalem in the...
This Lawrence Township Bar Is Mercer County’s Best Hidden Gem
I would like to think that I have a good taste in drinks, and I think I may have found the best bang for your buck in Lawrence Township. I’m a part of different local community groups throughout Mercer County, NJ, and saw pictures of these fancy martinis posted and needed to know where this was. I found out that all of these pictures of fancy drinks were posted by one of the bartenders, Katie, at the VFW Post 3022.
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
mercerme.com
Hopewell Borough adopts cannabis ordinance
The Hopewell Borough Council introduced and voted to adopt a new version of its cannabis ordinance at its meeting on September 8 after hearing from several citizens during the public hearing. The Council also heard concerns about a shortage of volunteers for Hopewell Fire Department and EMS. Cannabis. The new...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Father Of Daveigh Brooks Calls On Trenton For Help For Justice [VIDEO]
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) ) In a Facebook Live video Arron Brooks, the father of Daveigh Brooks, said if you hear something if they are they are talking about it, Brooks says he has dedicated his life to Trenton and has grown up in the city and taught as a teacher, worship, and work here. For someone to take his son, who does not follow the narrative. Brooks says his’s heart is broken. He stated I need to find your cousin’s sisters. Everybody better start snitching. VIDEO BELOW.
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA
New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO is delayed in both directions.Traffic on the bridge is still moving.It's still an active investigation.
phillyvoice.com
Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Medicine and Virtua Health are nearing the debut of their new proton therapy center at Virtua's Voorhees Hospital Campus in Camden County. The $45 million facility will be the first site in South Jersey to offer the promising cancer treatment, which is associated with fewer side effects. The 8,600-square-foot...
