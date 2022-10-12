ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

camdencounty.com

Commissioners To Install Naloxboxes in all Camden County Schools to Protect Students and Staff

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners joined state and local officials on Thursday to unveil a new program that will install secure Naloxboxes in every school across Camden County. The launch of this program is in direct response to the ongoing opioid public health crisis that took more than 100,000 lives last year throughout the nation and more than 300 residents in Camden County. In addition, a 12-year-old student in the county was the victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose earlier this year due to the opioid crisis.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Crash Involving Capital Heath Paramedic Unit Injures Three

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Three people were injured this morning after a crash involving a Capital Health Paramedic unit 95 at the intersection of Bellevue Ave and Prospect Street. The crash happened just before 7:00 A.M. We were told that Paramedic unit 95 was responding to a medical emergency when they found themselves in one; one of the medics had to be cut from the passenger side of the vehicle. Both Paramedics were transported to the hospital, one with a trauma alert and another, and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. Trenton Emergency Medical Services transported everyone to Capital Health Trauma center.
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
east-windsor.nj.us

Lt. Jason Hart Sworn In as New East Windsor Township Chief of Police

Lieutenant Jason Hart was sworn in as East Windsor Township’s new Chief of Police by East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov, at a ceremony in the Municipal Courtroom, attended by large numbers of Township officials, police officers and family and friends. Chief Hart’s appointment follows the retirement of Chief of Police James Geary, who served 27 years with the police department.
94.5 PST

This Lawrence Township Bar Is Mercer County’s Best Hidden Gem

I would like to think that I have a good taste in drinks, and I think I may have found the best bang for your buck in Lawrence Township. I’m a part of different local community groups throughout Mercer County, NJ, and saw pictures of these fancy martinis posted and needed to know where this was. I found out that all of these pictures of fancy drinks were posted by one of the bartenders, Katie, at the VFW Post 3022.
mercerme.com

Hopewell Borough adopts cannabis ordinance

The Hopewell Borough Council introduced and voted to adopt a new version of its cannabis ordinance at its meeting on September 8 after hearing from several citizens during the public hearing. The Council also heard concerns about a shortage of volunteers for Hopewell Fire Department and EMS. Cannabis. The new...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Father Of Daveigh Brooks Calls On Trenton For Help For Justice [VIDEO]

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) ) In a Facebook Live video Arron Brooks, the father of Daveigh Brooks, said if you hear something if they are they are talking about it, Brooks says he has dedicated his life to Trenton and has grown up in the city and taught as a teacher, worship, and work here. For someone to take his son, who does not follow the narrative. Brooks says his’s heart is broken. He stated I need to find your cousin’s sisters. Everybody better start snitching. VIDEO BELOW.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO is delayed in both directions.Traffic on the bridge is still moving.It's still an active investigation.
