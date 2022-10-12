Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
Sidney Daily News
Football notes: Most area squads will likely qualify for playoffs
Every area squad has a shot at the playoffs heading into the last two weeks of the season, and many have already clinched playoff berths. The Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded playoff eligibility from eight teams per region to 16 teams per region last year. Fort Loramie, Minster, New...
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (note: this list is by no means exhaustive!). This diner in central Ohio serves mouthwatering burgers. Their most popular burger is "The Ritz" Double, which comes with two of their crispy edged beef patties and as many free toppings as you want. Free toppings include mayo, ketchup, mustard, brown mustard, 1000 island dressing, BBQ sauce, ranch, stadium mustard, jalapeno mustard, smoky horseradish sauce, honey mustard, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce, relish, jalapeno, banana pepper, diced onion, diced tomato, sport peppers, sriracha, crispy fried onions, peanut butter, and jelly. You can get your burger on either their house-baked bun or Texas toast. If you have room for something sweet, try one of their shakes.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four fantastic steakhouses in Ohio that serve delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere, every day of the week. Here's what made it on the list.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
3 Places To Get Pierogi in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're in central Ohio, you should check out the pierogi at this restaurant. They have the classic (and delicious) potato cheddar pierogi. Their menu also features a boardwalk fries inspired pierogi (the filling includes parsley potato, malt vinegar, and sea salt); a brown butter, sweet potato, and sage pierogi; and a pork Bolognese inspired pierogi (the filling has ground pork that's been simmered with red wine, tomato, garlic, carrots, celery, chicken stock, and a bit of thyme). They also have vegan varieties like potato, sauerkraut, and mushroom; apple, fennel, and leek; and one inspired by misir wot, an Ethiopian red lentil dish.
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
WOUB
As charter schools continue to open in the Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to gain popularity
CINCINNATI (WOUB) – A small private school in Michigan with ties to former President Donald Trump is shaping how thousands of students are educated in publicly funded charter schools across the country, including right here in the Ohio Valley. Cincinnati Classical Academy is one of the newest charter schools...
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
2 Academy Award-eligible films for 2023 shot in Ohio, including locally
Two films eligible for the Academy Awards' 2023 ceremony were shot in Ohio: "Bones and All" and "White Noise."
whbc.com
Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
La Niña winter now 75% likely: What it means in Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Comments / 0