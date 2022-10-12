Read full article on original website
WDTV
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
Kohl’s announces opening date for new West Virginia location
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Westover and Morgantown area will soon have another place to shop as Kohl’s has announced that their new store in Monongalia County will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, November 4th. The 35,000-square-foot store will offer self-returns...
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
Foster the therapy dog makes a difference for students in Buckhannon
Buckhannon Academy Elementary School has had its therapy dog, Foster, for six months. Here's how it's going.
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
WTRF
Fall Outreach Festival helped homeless people facing a long cold winter
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Dozens of social service agencies and businesses set up booths inside Wesbanco Arena Thursday with free items and information to help the homeless brave the elements this winter. “We have people here such as Helping Heroes, the YWCA, Aetna, Laura Mull with State Farm,” said Melissa...
lootpress.com
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
WTRF
Want a holiday job? How about being a Salvation Army bell ringer?
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Salvation Army of Ohio and Marshall counties is looking for bell ringers for their upcoming Christmas kettle campaign. And they’re willing to pay them. They need ringers in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. To illustrate the importance of the job, they have some catchy...
Daily Athenaeum
Fall Family Weekend, news updates, and what's going on around Morgantown this weekend
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, Maddie and Lauren have news about the body found at Cooper's Rock, a campus abortion ban protest, hot water for Rex Orange County, plus men's soccer and volleyball have big games this weekend, everything Fall Family Weekend, and lots more!
Morgantown school undergoes active threat training
One school in Morgantown underwent an active threat exercise Wednesday morning.
Bridgeport girl finally gets her ‘Make-A-Wish’ granted
11-year-old Jaelyn Myers from Bridgeport had her "Make-A-Wish" granted on Sept. 19-23 with a total VIP package trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
WTRF
West Virginia now has a mannequin that gives birth to help EMTs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They are calling it a “game-changer” for West Virginia Northern Community College. But you could say it is a “game-changer” for West Virginia as a whole. A new truck just arrived on campus and it has already doubled the number of...
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Police Hoping Community Can Find Missing Man
The Westover Police Department is attempting to Locate 41-year-old Jeremiah Steven Erb of Westover, who has been reported missing, according to a post on their Facebook page. Jeremiah Erb is described as a white male, 6'1", approximately 180lbs. Jeremiah Erb was last seen in the Morgantown area on December 26,...
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
