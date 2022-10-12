ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Terra Alta, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Flemington, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Kingwood, WV
WTRF- 7News

Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Local Life#Localevent#Halloween Costume#Festival#Ween#Carnival Games#Halloween Events#Ridge Kids Trunk Bash#Chestnut Ridge Church#Hotel Morgan
WTRF

Fall Outreach Festival helped homeless people facing a long cold winter

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Dozens of social service agencies and businesses set up booths inside Wesbanco Arena Thursday with free items and information to help the homeless brave the elements this winter. “We have people here such as Helping Heroes, the YWCA, Aetna, Laura Mull with State Farm,” said Melissa...
WHEELING, WV
lootpress.com

Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Roger Marsh

Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost

Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Want a holiday job? How about being a Salvation Army bell ringer?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Salvation Army of Ohio and Marshall counties is looking for bell ringers for their upcoming Christmas kettle campaign. And they’re willing to pay them. They need ringers in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. To illustrate the importance of the job, they have some catchy...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Police Hoping Community Can Find Missing Man

The Westover Police Department is attempting to Locate 41-year-old Jeremiah Steven Erb of Westover, who has been reported missing, according to a post on their Facebook page. Jeremiah Erb is described as a white male, 6'1", approximately 180lbs. Jeremiah Erb was last seen in the Morgantown area on December 26,...
WESTOVER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy