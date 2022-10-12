Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Follow the money blocking gun safety reformDemLabsRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily React To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Town of Chapel Hill Announces 2022 Plans for Halloween
With October 31 rapidly approaching, the Town of Chapel Hill announced its plans for its annual Halloween celebration that night. This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. The town will close Franklin Street and Columbia Street to motorists from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Franklin Street will be closed between the Church Street and Henderson Street intersections, and Columbia Street will be closed between the Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue intersections. Roads feeding into the closed areas may also be inaccessible.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Raleigh Shooting, Halloween Plans, Franklin St.
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including local leaders reacting to the mass shooting in Raleigh, the Town of Chapel Hill’s Halloween plans, a story on the future of Franklin Street, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Shooting Response, Spending Plan, and West End Poetry Fest
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, October 14th. He responded to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh, the town council passing a spending plan, and this weekend’s West End Poetry Festival. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Pickle Ball, Franklin St. Future, and 11 Story Building
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, October 13th. She discussed the future of Franklins Street, a proposed 11 story building, the town’s pickle ball facilities, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
The Underline: The Many Hats of Tracey Kilpatrick
Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Tracy Kilpatrick wears many hats: locally, she is the owner of Tripp’s (a community space and store in Chapel Hill, which she affectionately calls “an emporium of fun and funk”); nationally she is an Emmy-winning casting director for films and television; and she herself is an artist. I recently spoke with Kilpatrick to learn more about her various roles, how they intersect with and enrich one another, and about what’s she’s learned along the way. There were several through lines in the conversation, including the importance of storytelling, of cultivating community, and of being open to opportunity.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Durham Fire Department puts out downtown blaze in 5 minutes flat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department worked fast to contain a fire Thursday morning — taking control of it in five minutes flat. The fire was reported in the basement of a building downtown at 723 Rigsbee Avenue. The first crew that arrived tamed the flames...
duke.edu
A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore
The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
cbs17
2 workers sent to hospital after inhaling chemical vapors at business in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital Friday morning after they had been exposed to hazardous chemicals, according to the City of Durham. At 10:40 a.m., firefighters said they responded to an automatic fire alarm at a business in the 600 block of Ellis Road. Upon arrival, units found a commercial structure with nothing visible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Former Culp Weaving textile mill burns in Graham, investigators working to determine cause
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire departments across Alamance County responded to the fire on East Parker Street Tuesday night. The building, which used to be the Culp Weaving Textile Mill, caught fire sometime Tuesday night. Graham Fire Department received the call around 9:15 p.m. from someone who leaves near East Parker Street and said they […]
Burlington is nearly finished with refurbishing its 100-year-old carousel
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel has returned to the city and is currently being installed in City Park with hand-carved:. They will all be placed in their brand-new Carousel House that has been repaired and repainted. Following the installation of the Carousel, crews will put...
At sunrise, a familiar Raleigh neighborhood wakes to a tragedy
”I know exactly where he was killing people.... My dog knows dogs on that trail. There’s dads every quarter mile. But, well, if there’s a kid with a gun, he’s got a killing field.”
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council
Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. He discussed the upcoming West End Poetry Festival taking place this weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Just chaos coming through' | Vacant building fire in Graham raises concern
GRAHAM, N.C. — Firefighters from multiple agencies helped put out a fire yesterday at an old textile mill in Graham. According to officials, this building has been abandoned for years but was up for sale. This left many wondering how the fire started. WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke...
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Newly Appointed Carrboro Poet Laureate Liza Wolf Francis
New Carrboro Poet Laureate Liza Wolf Francis spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, October 14th. She discussed her poetry, her appointment to the position, and this weekend’s West End Poetry Festival. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Franklin Street’s Future, Violent Crime, and the Historical Society
In today’s news: the future of Franklin Street, new local data on violent crime, and the Chapel Hill Historical Society’s search for a home.
cbs17
‘Loving mother’: Shooting victim Susan Karnatz remembered by husband, Tom
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known as to the motive or circumstances surrounding the Thursday mass shooting in Raleigh, loved ones have started sharing out photos and messages about those killed in the attack. One of the five victims killed was Susan Karnatz, a 49-year-old and mother...
jocoreport.com
3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash
CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
Future of Franklin Street: Chapel Hill leaders to consider changes to make street more friendly to pedestrians, bikers
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill leaders on Wednesday night will examine new design options for Franklin Street. The Chapel Hill Town Council will look at options to make a roughly one-mile stretch downtown more bike and pedestrian friendly. Some of the town's proposals include major redesigns like adding parklets to add space and amenities on the street. There are also proposals for a multi-use path.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Law Enforcement Offers Condolences After Raleigh Mass Shooting
The Raleigh community continued to react and recover Friday morning from a mass shooting that shook the state’s capitol city and left five people dead. A few miles west, law enforcement agencies in Orange County offered their support and sympathy to those affected by the murders. The Orange County...
Comments / 0