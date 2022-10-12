ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Town of Chapel Hill Announces 2022 Plans for Halloween

With October 31 rapidly approaching, the Town of Chapel Hill announced its plans for its annual Halloween celebration that night. This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. The town will close Franklin Street and Columbia Street to motorists from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Franklin Street will be closed between the Church Street and Henderson Street intersections, and Columbia Street will be closed between the Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue intersections. Roads feeding into the closed areas may also be inaccessible.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro: Shooting Response, Spending Plan, and West End Poetry Fest

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, October 14th. He responded to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh, the town council passing a spending plan, and this weekend’s West End Poetry Festival. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
chapelboro.com

The Underline: The Many Hats of Tracey Kilpatrick

Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Tracy Kilpatrick wears many hats: locally, she is the owner of Tripp’s (a community space and store in Chapel Hill, which she affectionately calls “an emporium of fun and funk”); nationally she is an Emmy-winning casting director for films and television; and she herself is an artist. I recently spoke with Kilpatrick to learn more about her various roles, how they intersect with and enrich one another, and about what’s she’s learned along the way. There were several through lines in the conversation, including the importance of storytelling, of cultivating community, and of being open to opportunity.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
duke.edu

A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore

The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council

Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. He discussed the upcoming West End Poetry Festival taking place this weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash

CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Future of Franklin Street: Chapel Hill leaders to consider changes to make street more friendly to pedestrians, bikers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill leaders on Wednesday night will examine new design options for Franklin Street. The Chapel Hill Town Council will look at options to make a roughly one-mile stretch downtown more bike and pedestrian friendly. Some of the town's proposals include major redesigns like adding parklets to add space and amenities on the street. There are also proposals for a multi-use path.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy