The Marching Pride of Riverside, Southern Sweethearts, and Rebel Color guard will compete in the Battle on the Bayou Marching Band Competition at Terrebonne High School on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Rebels will compete at 5:45 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. The band will perform...

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO